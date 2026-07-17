Affinity Workforce Solutions wins Transforming Lives through Partnerships at Midlands Education Awards

Supply teacher agency Affinity Workforce Solutions has won the Transforming Lives through Partnerships award at the Midlands Education Awards 2026, recognised through its brand The Protocol Group.

The award recognises educational settings that have transformed the life chances of young people through effective partnership working with organisations offering their services.

The win reflects Affinity’s wider commitment to going beyond recruitment to support the future workforce. Over the past two years, Affinity has invested more than £200,000 into a fully funded social value programme, giving schools and colleges direct access to industry expertise. Rather than keeping that knowledge within the business, Affinity’s recruiters, business leaders and specialists take it into the classroom, sharing first hand insight into how the world of work is changing and helping young people prepare for what comes next.

The programme has been delivered across schools, colleges and training providers, with sessions covering topics from careers guidance to workplace readiness. It forms part of a broader push by Affinity to demonstrate that recruitment partners can add value well beyond simply filling vacancies, working alongside education settings as long term partners in preparing young people for the world of work.

The award follows a strong year of recognition for Affinity, having been named one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work for the third consecutive year in May, listed in the Medium Organisation category. The business scored Excellent across all six of the award’s happiness measures, with an average happiness score of 86% and a job satisfaction rating of 88%, reflecting a workplace culture that Affinity believes underpins the quality of its work in schools and colleges.

Esme Bianchi-Barry, CEO of Affinity Workforce Solutions, said the recognition reflected the strength of the partnerships Affinity has built across the education sector.

“This award is a brilliant recognition of the work our teams do every day to support schools, colleges and the young people they serve,” she said. “Partnership working sits at the heart of what we do, and it’s fantastic to see that reflected here. We’re incredibly proud of everyone involved in making this programme a success, and we look forward to continuing to build on it in the years ahead.”

Affinity Workforce Solutions provides recruitment, compliance and workforce solutions to schools, multi-academy trusts, colleges and training providers across the UK, through its brands Career Teachers, CER Education, Monarch Education, The Protocol Group and Affinity Partnerships. Together, these brands support thousands of schools and colleges with supply staffing, permanent recruitment and workforce compliance, helping to keep classrooms running and pupils learning every day.