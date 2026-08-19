Arden University launches pioneering Level 7 qualification to help social care leaders navigate digital transformation

Arden University has launched a new Level 7 Postgraduate Certificate in Social Care Leadership and Transformation, a first-of-its-kind qualification, created specifically for senior leaders working in social care.

Welcoming its first cohort in November 2026, the six-month programme has been developed to address the unique challenges facing social care organisations, including digital transformation, AI adoption, workforce shortages and long-term organisational sustainability.

Unlike existing leadership qualifications that combine health and social care disciplines, Arden University’s new programme focuses exclusively on social care and is designed for directors, CEOs, business owners and senior decision-makers responsible for leading organisational change in the sector.

The programme comes at a critical time, as social care providers face increasing regulatory expectations around digital record-keeping, growing workforce pressures and the need to modernise operations while maintaining high-quality care. It also includes a dedicated module focused on digital transformation and artificial intelligence in social care, equipping leaders with practical strategies to modernise services and prepare their organisations for future challenges.

Danielle Turner, Senior Lecturer and Programme Lead at Arden University, said:

“For too long, social care leaders have lacked access to postgraduate-level qualifications that truly reflect the realities of the sector. Existing programmes have largely focused on healthcare, leaving social care organisations without leadership development opportunities that are tailored to their specific needs.

“This qualification has been designed to help senior leaders build the strategic, commercial and digital capabilities they need to lead effectively in an increasingly complex environment. The sector is facing significant change, and organisations need leaders who can confidently navigate transformation while continuing to deliver exceptional care.”

Bringing leadership training to life

The programme adopts a practical, workplace-based approach, enabling participants to develop business transformation plans, investment proposals and strategic initiatives directly linked to their own organisations. Assessments are designed to create real-world outputs that can be implemented within learners’ businesses, helping employers realise immediate value from staff development.

A standout feature of the programme is its use of AI-powered leadership simulations, developed specifically for social care environments. Using immersive technology that can be accessed via virtual reality headsets, desktop computers or mobile devices, learners can practise high-stakes leadership scenarios in a realistic but risk-free setting, before applying their skills in the workplace.

These simulations place participants in scenarios commonly faced by senior social care leaders, including presenting strategic proposals to a board, securing investment for transformation projects, communicating organisational change and responding to stakeholder concerns. Learners interact directly with AI-powered virtual characters, which assess not only the content of their responses, but also factors such as communication style, language complexity and, in some formats, non-verbal engagement.

“According to the Department of Health and Social Care, adoption of digital social care records among registered care providers increased from 41% in December 2021 to 80% by July 2025, demonstrating the pace of change across the sector,” adds Danielle. “However, the research also found that over a quarter (27%) of social care providers aren’t using any care technologies to support the delivery of care and support, highlighting the ongoing need for digitally confident leadership.

“We wanted to devise a qualification that addresses this gap, while recognising the unique career paths common within social care. Many senior leaders have progressed from frontline care roles into management positions, without following traditional academic routes. As a result, our new programme allows experienced professionals at director and executive level to use their industry expertise and leadership experience as the basis for entry.”

Applications for the six-month programme are now open, with the first cohort beginning in November 2026.