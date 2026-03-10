AUCSO announces speakers for its 42nd Annual Conference 2026 ‘Excellence Shared – Value Realised’

The Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO), the leading international organisation for security professionals across Higher and Further Education, has revealed a powerful and thought-provoking line-up of speakers for its 42nd Annual Conference. Held under the banner “Excellence Shared – Value Realised,” this year’s event will bring together security leaders, innovators and sector experts from across the globe to explore the future of campus safety and professional excellence.

The 42nd AUCSO Annual Conference will be held at the University of Exeter on Monday 13 April to Wednesday 15 April 2025. The Conference is open to all AUCSO members and will be hosted by Dan Nicoll, Head of Security (Parking and Transport) Operations, University of Exeter.

AUCSO Chair, Geoff Brown, said:

“We are proud to welcome members to the 2026 AUCSO Conference. This year’s theme, Excellence Shared – Value Realised, captures our shared ambition: to translate professional excellence into measurable impact. When our community comes together to exchange expertise, experience and insight, we elevate standards, strengthen resilience and generate real value, not just for our own institutions, but for the higher education sector nationally.

“I look forward to insightful discussions that will shape the future of campus security and ensure that all students, staff, and visitors feel protected and valued.”

The Conference will be opened by AUCSO’s Patron, Figen Murray OBE, followed by an exceptional line-up of influential and thought-leading speakers. Taking place at a pivotal moment for the sector, alongside the anticipated release of statutory guidance for Martyn’s Law, the programme includes Laura Gibb, recently appointed national lead for Martyn’s Law, ensuring members receive informed, up-to-the-minute information ..

From Compliance to Culture: Elevating Campus Safety Through Enterprise Risk Management.

Jim Moore, Senior Executive Consultant, CriticalArc

Implementation of Martyn’s Law regulation

Laura Gibb, Executive Director for Martyn’s Law, Security Industry Authority

Martyn’s Law Q&A Panel

Laura Gibb, Figen Murray, Nick Aldworth

Preparing for the unthinkable: Active shooter preparedness at UCLouvain

Benoit Snessens, Security Manager, UCLouvain

Joining the Dots: Building Whole Community Collaboration to Tackle Spiking

Dawn Dines, CEO and Founder, Stamp Out Spiking

Transnational Repression in the UK

Matthew Jones & Matt Lazenby, CTPSW

Martyn’s Law

Shaun Hipgrave, Director National Security Protect and Prepare, Home Office

What does OfS Condition E6: Harassment and Sexual Misconduct mean for campus safety and security staff?

Nicola Campbell, Head of Conduct and Respect, University of York

Critical Incidents – How To Win the Glitter Ball

Nick Aldworth, Managing Director Counter-Terrorism, Intelligence and Risk, Carlisle Support Services

Preventing Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Abuse – A Campus Experience Approach

Sarah Cork, Milieu Associates

British Standard for Suicide Prevention

Christine Clark, Training Facilitator, Merseyside Workplace Training

S12 – Objectives and Opportunities

Paul Evans, Chair, S12 Security Guarding Leadership Group

And 2026 will see new suppliers and AUSCO partners supporting the Conference again with a compelling exhibition of products and services. All delegates will be able to visit the exhibition in between workshops and talks to network, share, and learn.

There will be an Exhibition Opening and Welcome Reception on the Monday evening in The Sanctuary at the University of Exeter which will be an opportunity to meet suppliers, exhibitors and AUCSO colleagues. On the Tuesday evening there will be Networking Evening.

Celebrating some incredible achievements across 2025, a glittering Black Tie Gala Dinner and Awards Evening will take place on the Wednesday evening, at the Great Hall at the University of Exeter, when the winners of the AUCSO Awards will be announced.

Commenting on the Conference, AUCSO Chief Operating Officer, Julie Barker, said:

“We’re very much looking forward to welcoming members, sector colleagues and valued supply partners to our 42nd Annual Conference. This year’s programme brings together an exceptional line-up of thought-provoking and highly topical speakers, alongside dedicated opportunities for meaningful networking and collaboration. The conference offers a vital forum to reconnect with peers, build new partnerships and share practical insight at a critical time for the sector.

“Last year saw record attendance, and we are ambitious to exceed that again in 2026.

“A highlight of the event will be the Gala Dinner and Awards Evening on Wednesday night, where we will celebrate the outstanding achievements of security teams in 2025 and announce the winners of the 2026 AUCSO Awards. It promises to be an inspiring evening of recognition, reflection and celebration.”