AUCSO evolves Benchmarking Platform in response to member demand introducing new ‘Martyn’s Law’ readiness measures

The Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO) has announced a major evolution of its Benchmarking Platform, introducing new data measures, including institutional readiness for ‘Martyn’s Law’, as the programme expands in scale, depth and strategic importance.

Following the successful launch of its Benchmarking Report 2025, the platform has rapidly developed into a live, sector-wide intelligence tool, shaped directly by member engagement and real-world operational challenges.

Now comprising 92 university profiles from institutions across the UK, Ireland and internationally, the platform is providing increasingly robust insights into how higher education security teams are structured, resourced and evolving.

From benchmarking to real-time sector insight

Unlike traditional benchmarking exercises, AUCSO’s platform is being actively refined in response to member discussions and emerging sector priorities.

Insights from member forums, including recurring questions around security-to-student ratios, team structures, shift patterns and technology use, have directly informed the next phase of development.

While existing data is already enabling meaningful comparisons in areas such as workforce scale and operating models, gaps identified by members are now being addressed through the introduction of new, targeted data points.

Julie Barker, Chief Operating Officer of AUCSO, said:

“What has been most powerful about the benchmarking programme is how quickly it has become something the sector actively uses and shapes.

We are not simply collecting data – we are listening to our members, responding to the questions they are asking, and building a tool that reflects the realities of modern university security.”

New focus: Martyn’s Law preparedness

Central to the platform’s enhancement is the introduction of new questions designed to help institutions assess their preparedness for the forthcoming Protect Duty, commonly known as Martyn’s Law.

Figen Murray, Patron of AUCSO and a leading advocate for Martyn’s Law, said:

“Understanding preparedness is the first step towards improving it.

By embedding Martyn’s Law readiness into its benchmarking, AUCSO is providing universities with a clear and practical way to assess where they stand and what more needs to be done. This kind of sector-wide visibility is essential as we move towards implementation.”

Rather than focusing prematurely on compliance, the platform will initially capture a clear picture of where institutions are in their journey, whether actively preparing, monitoring developments, or yet to begin.

This approach reflects the evolving nature of the legislation, with further, more detailed measures to be introduced once statutory guidance is published.

New data areas driven by member priorities

The next phase of the benchmarking programme will also introduce new questions in areas identified as priorities by members, including:

Shift structures and demand management, providing insight into how institutions resource 24/7 operations and respond to peak pressures

Emergency preparedness, including whether institutions have documented and tested procedures for evacuation, invacuation, lockdown and mass communication

Martyn’s Law readiness, introducing a baseline measure to understand whether institutions are actively progressing, monitoring developments, or yet to begin, helping identify where further support or guidance may be needed.

Future modules covering CCTV platforms, communications protocols, and partnership working

These additions will allow institutions not only to benchmark current practice, but to identify more sustainable and effective operating models across the sector.

Nick Beale, CEO of ISARR, added:

“This is where benchmarking becomes truly powerful – when it moves beyond static comparison to dynamic, actionable insight.

Working alongside AUCSO, we’ve built a platform that doesn’t just collect data but turns it into a decision-support tool for security leaders. As the dataset deepens and incorporates new areas such as Martyn’s Law readiness, institutions will be better equipped to quantify demand, evidence their resource needs, and make more informed decisions about risk and resilience – supported by a community of peers facing the same challenges and committed to raising standards together.”

A platform shaped by the sector, for the sector

AUCSO emphasises that the strength of the benchmarking programme lies in participation and collaboration.

With growing evidence that members are already using the platform to inform decision-making and respond to operational challenges, the organisation is encouraging wider engagement to further strengthen the dataset and its value.

As the higher education security landscape continues to evolve, with increasing expectations around safety, wellbeing, and regulatory preparedness, AUCSO believes the platform will play a central role in supporting institutions to respond with confidence.

This enhanced benchmarking capability sits alongside the recent publication of a new sector-led framework, ‘The To Protect Model: A Practical Approach for Implementing Protect Duty (Martyn’s Law) Responsibilities’, designed to support Higher Education institutions in preparing for the requirements of the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025. Together, these initiatives will provide the sector with a clearer, more consistent understanding of preparedness for Martyn’s Law, enabling institutions to move forward with greater confidence, coordination, and clarity.