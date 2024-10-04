Audencia Professor Michaela Merk becomes first ever French Global Speaking Fellow

Michaela Merk has made history as the first French individual to receive the prestigious Global Speaking Fellowship, a distinction held by only 44 people globally. This honour is awarded by the Global Speakers Federation, the largest international organisation for professional speakers.

An international award

The world’s largest public speaking conference, the Global Speakers Summit, took place in Bali from 26 to 29 September 2024. Organised annually by the Global Speakers Federation, the event unites members from 17 speakers’ associations across more than 20 countries.

Michaela Merk is one of only four individuals worldwide to be awarded the Global Speaking Fellow title in 2024, the highest honour for professional speakers. This prestigious recognition celebrates her exceptional talent as a speaker in English, French and German, which has allowed her to inspire staff at hundreds of companies across more than 30 countries across the world. To earn this distinction, speakers must demonstrate their expertise across at least three of the five continents, deliver hundreds of successful paid engagements, and receive outstanding client feedback.

This latest accolade comes just a few years after she was named a Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) by the National Speakers Association in the United States.

The only French person to have received this award

Of the 44 Global Speaking Fellows worldwide, only 16 are women, and Michaela Merk is the very first French person and French woman to receive this prestigious award.

“I am honoured to receive this distinction, one that few women have achieved in the predominantly male world of professional speakers. It serves as an encouragement for more women to step up and make their voices heard. As a professor, I witness daily how public speaking is the most powerful and impactful way to convey a message that can inspire future generations and drive the changes we wish to see in the world. Public speaking is also a vital component of success.” Michaela Merk

Michaela Merk holds a doctorate in marketing from IAE Paris and is a professor at Audencia, where she is Head of the Master of Science in Sustainable Luxury Management. With a 20-year professional career, she is a global expert in Relationship Intelligence and the luxury sector. She has held senior positions in leading international companies: Marketing Director at L’Oréal, Director of National Brands and Private Label at Marionnaud and Commercial Director and Managing Director at Estée Lauder Companies. She later began advising and training executives from all sectors of the industry with her own company, Merk Vision. Simultaneously, she has taught at leading business schools and international universities across Europe and Asia, where she has developed and led programmes in marketing, leadership, management, retail and luxury. She is the author of numerous professional and academic articles. Her book, Luxury Sales Force Management: Strategies for Winning Over Your Brand Ambassadors, has become a key reference for executives in the luxury and high-end industries. To inspire a global audience, she created the ‘Luxury Leadership Talks’ podcast, available on all platforms, where she interviews leaders from across the luxury sector, showcasing their pursuit of excellence in leadership.