Audencia’s AACSB accreditation renewed for six years

The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) has just renewed Audencia’s accreditation for the maximum period of six years. This recognition affirms the school’s academic excellence, societal impact, and international outlook. It reinforces Audencia’s position within the highly select group of institutions holding triple accreditation (AACSB, EQUIS, and AMBA) — a distinction achieved by only 1% of business schools worldwide.

Awarded by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), this prestigious accreditation is recognised worldwide as a global benchmark for higher education in management. It is granted to institutions that blend academic rigour, pedagogical innovation, and social commitment. Audencia’s AACSB accreditation is renewed for another six years, reaffirming the school’s continued pursuit of excellence and relevance in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

The evaluation committee’s report commends Audencia’s overarching strategy, noting its strong alignment with the School’s core values and long-term objectives. The auditors identified several key strengths, including:

The academic excellence of Audencia’s faculty, combined with a strong foundation in the workplace, enhances graduates’ employability. Audencia is committed to practice-based curricula . Teaching methods emphasise practical skills, real-life case studies, and on-the-job training, providing students with direct insight into the realities of the business world. This approach—integrating continuous industry engagement, live case studies, and apprenticeship programmes—offers students invaluable professional experience and fosters a strong sense of professionalism, significantly improving their post-graduation success.



, which is value-based, seems to have created a . He demonstrates a strong willingness to expand the School’s activities without neglecting risk mitigation. Audencia distinguishes itself through the pioneering development of interdisciplinary joint degrees. The originality of the School’s multidisciplinary programmes—developed in close collaboration with leading institutions in engineering, design, and political science—offers students a unique learning experience, enriched by their diverse cultural and academic backgrounds.

Audencia stands out for its pioneering commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which permeates both research and teaching through Gaïa , its School for Ecological and Social Transition, established in 2021. The creation of Gaïa marked a major step in embedding sustainable development (SD) into the core of the School’s educational framework. As the first SD-focused entity within a business school, Gaïa has made substantial progress, notably through the establishment of a strong governance structure and a dedicated team. Key pillars of Gaïa’s impact include the immersive M1 Gaïa term, launched in 2022 for Grande École students, and a broad portfolio of modules and pathways for executive and pre-experience programmes—most notably the flagship initiative First Steps Towards Ecological and Social Transition. Gaïa holds an annual faculty bootcamp and has built a dedicated case study collection . The GIFT (Gaïa Improvement for Future Teaching) initiative helps accelerating the integration of SD content into existing courses. Gaïa also fosters dialogue and thought leadership through themed events, research seminars, and roundtables —reinforcing Audencia’s position as a leader in sustainability-driven business education.



Tamim Elbasha, Director of Learning & Quality Development at Audencia.