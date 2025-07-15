Awards place Chester among best UK universities for personal tutors and job prospects

The University of Chester has been named in student-driven awards as among the best in the UK for the support provided by its personal tutors and the job prospects it offers.

The University has been placed third in the UK in the category of Personal Tutors and 10th for Job Prospects, in the StudentCrowd University Awards 2025, which are based entirely on student reviews.

Chester has now made the top 10 in the category of Personal Tutors for three years in a row.

StudentCrowd is an online platform where every single one of the reviews has been left by a student who has studied, or is still studying, at each university, and aims to provide future students with valuable insights into life at university.

To compile the UK university rankings, StudentCrowd analysed 32,097 verified student reviews submitted on the platform between May 2023 and May 2025.

Student feedback on the University of Chester includes: “I can honestly say that the student support I have received, both personal and academic, has been second to none” and: “Have loved my three years at the University of Chester, can’t imagine having spent them anywhere else.” Another student adds: “Chester wants its students to be employable, as a result, they provide a huge amount of support both within the course itself, and alongside it.”

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, Professor Eunice Simmons, said: “This recognition is a credit to our personal tutors, our Careers and Employability team, our staff delivering industry-informed courses and everyone across our university offering support to help our students achieve their individual goals. Being based on our students’ reviews, it means all the more to us.”

The University also recently received two gold awards for being the best university for International and Postgraduate students, as well as a bronze award for Student Support, in this year’s national Whatuni Student Choice Awards (WUSCAs), again voted for by students themselves. Chester was named the best University in the North West, while also topping the regional rankings in the Facilities, Lecturers and Teaching Quality, and Student Support categories. Additionally, it was a North West runner-up for Career Prospects, Students’ Union and University Halls, and a regional winner for the submission-based award in Mental Health and Wellbeing Support.

The WUSCAs celebrate the best Higher Education Institutions in the nation and shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond to support students during the year.