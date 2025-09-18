Chloe and Teigan first winners of new Fife College scholarship honouring Cath Cunningham

Fife College students Chloe Patrick and Teigan Connelly are the first recipients of the new Cath Cunningham Community Learning and Development Scholarship, created in memory of Cath Cunningham, a lifelong advocate for education and community in Fife.

Health and Social Care student Chloe, and Teigan, studying Business, Administration and Accounting with Legal, will both receive £500 alongside a year of dedicated mentoring to support them through their studies.

The Cath Cunningham Community Learning and Development Scholarship recognises students who combine caring responsibilities with their education, providing financial and mentoring support to help them progress into further study or employment.

The awards pay tribute to Cath Cunningham, who was born and raised in Methil and spent her career creating opportunities for women, children, and families across Fife. After holding leadership roles in the community and voluntary sectors, Cath joined Fife College in 1998 as Department Manager for Community Learning and Development, where she inspired many to continue their education and build brighter futures.

Following her passing in 2024 after a short illness, Cath’s family established the scholarship to ensure her legacy lives on by helping students gain the resources, recognition, and encouragement they need to continue making a difference.

Chole, from Cupar, said:

“I am very grateful for this scholarship which will benefit me and help with any college items I need such as books and a new laptop.”

Harry Cunningham, Cath’s husband, said:

” I am delighted that we have been able to create this scholarship in Cath’s memory. Teigan and Chloe are very deserving first recipients of this award – it was great to meet them in person and along with Carol Humbert, former manager at Fife College, present them with their certificates.

“I look forward to hearing about their progression and how the mentoring being offered, as part of this scholarship award, helps them to succeed in their studies and supports them within their day to day lives.”

Lyn Gold, Scholarship and Alumni Engagement Lead at Fife College, said:

“This scholarship is such a special way to honour Cath’s legacy, and we are delighted to support Chloe and Teigan, who are both determined to succeed while also caring for others.

“Chole and Teigan truly embody the values Cath believed in – resilience, ambition, and a genuine commitment to making a difference in their communities.

“We are so proud of their achievements and can’t wait to see all that they go on to accomplish.”

The Cath Cunningham Community Learning and Development Scholarship is open to students with caring responsibilities who are progressing from entry-level programmes such as The King’s Trust, Step In/Step Up, Skill Up, or Access to Education, and who secure a full-time course at Fife College for the following academic year.

Adam Smith Scholarships, part of Fife College, is one of the largest college scholarship programmes in Scotland, awarding thousands of pounds each year to support students, develop opportunities, open doors, and transform lives.

Photograph: Harry Cunningham, Cath Cunningham’s husband, is pictured presenting Chloe Patrick with her scholarship award.