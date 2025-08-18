Clearing: How to nail your Clearing phone call at University

Are you thinking of using Clearing to secure a university place? Helen Mercado, Head of Admissions at the University of Derby, shares her top tips for students on making that all important phone call.

What is Clearing?

Clearing is a fantastic opportunity for all students. Whether you are still considering your next steps, have changed your mind about where or what to study or are waiting to see how exams go, Clearing offers you a range of options to consider, and is open until October 20.

How does a Clearing phone call work?

The Clearing process matches applicants to university places. A Clearing call is when you contact a university to see if they have any spaces available to study and to explore your options. It is made to a university hotline where you speak to someone from the university, with the opportunity to potentially receive a place to study there.

People go through Clearing for many reasons. For example, they’ve made a last-minute decision to go to university, have changed their mind on which university or course to study or didn’t make it into the university they originally applied for.

What will the university want to know?

They will want to know the grades you have achieved from your A Levels or equivalent level 3 qualifications, plus GCSE or equivalent in English, Maths and Science. Don’t worry if you still don’t meet the Clearing entry requirements, there might be an alternative route for you, such as starting at foundation level, which will have lower grade requirements, or a different course, which is more suitable for your needs.

Just as importantly, the university will also want to know what interests you about the subject, and they will be looking for you to display your passion. If you have appropriate work experience or have read any books or journals about a specific area of the subject you’re applying for, tell them about it. Give them a sense of who you are and why you want to study the course.

Ready to make the call?

Take a deep breath and try not to worry, Clearing can be stressful, but universities will do their best to put you at ease. They will want to talk to you, not to your relatives, not because they want to quiz you, but because they want to understand you, and make sure you understand what they are saying.

And finally, make sure you have everything to hand. Write down your qualifications, including body, grade and year awarded, certificates and a copy of your personal statement.

Remember that Clearing is not a bad thing; people go through Clearing for a wide range of reasons and have an incredibly positive outcome, and open a world of possibilities! You have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

What should I say on the phone?