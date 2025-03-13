Ear to the Ground partners with University of Salford to advance AI-driven fan intelligence 

Ear to the Ground, the global sports, gaming and entertainment agency known for its Fan Intelligence approach, has announced a strategic partnership with the University of Salford to enhance its Fan_Intelligence_AI platform. The collaboration, led by Professor Mo Saraee from the School of Science, Engineering and Environment, will bring together cutting-edge AI research and real-world fan insights to create an industry-leading tool that transforms how brands engage with fans.

For over a decade, Ear to the Ground has invested in building a global network of 11,000 culturally influential sports, gaming and entertainment fans. This network forms the foundation of Fan Intelligence, ensuring brands stay ahead of cultural trends by listening to the voices that matter most. Ongoing conversations with these fans fuel the data that powers Fan_Intelligence_AI, making it the most up-to-date and accurate source of real-time fan insight available today.

With a 14-week research and development phase, the collaboration will focus on refining AI-driven data analysis, enhancing fan trend predictions and integrating next-generation automation to deliver deeper, faster, and more actionable insights. The project will leverage the expertise of the team at the University of Salford’s Data Science and AI (DSAI) Hub, positioning Ear to the Ground at the forefront of AI-driven fan engagement.

“Fan Intelligence AI is already a game-changer in sports, gaming, and entertainment marketing. This partnership will take it to the next level – bringing together academia and industry to unlock the next generation of fan insights,” said Simon Luff, Managing Partner – Strategy at Ear To The Ground. “With the University of Salford’s expertise in AI and data science, we are developing a tool that will empower brands to make smarter, culture-led decisions with speed and confidence.”

The integration of advanced AI capabilities into Fan_Intelligence_AI, will enable brands to:

Gain instant fan insights: AI-powered real-time analysis of thousands of conversations happening across sports, gaming, and entertainment.

Unlock deeper cultural relevance: Predict emerging trends before they hit the mainstream, ensuring brands stay ahead of the curve.

De-risk marketing investments: Test creative concepts and forecast fan response before campaigns go live, reducing wasted marketing spend.

Ear to the Ground’s expertise in fan culture has helped world-leading brands such as Nike, PlayStation, New Balance, Sony, and Coca-Cola make more impactful connections with their audiences. This new phase of Fan_Intelligence_AI will take that work even further, giving these brands an unrivalled competitive edge in how they engage with fans.

As a leader in AI, data security and digital innovation, the team at the University of Salford will play a pivotal role in:

Optimising AI functionalities to provide precise and actionable marketing insights.

Improving fan data protection to ensure compliance with evolving data privacy standards.

Enhancing data referencing and extraction for more reliable and nuanced fan intelligence.

Professor Mo Saraee, Head of Computer Science and Software Engineering and Director of DSAI Hub at the University of Salford, said:

“This collaboration represents the ideal intersection of academia and industry, showcasing Salford’s leadership in AI research and innovation through our Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Hub.

“Our expert team at the hub is at the forefront of cutting-edge AI advancements, and by combining their expertise with Ear to the Ground’s deep understanding of fan culture, we are developing a truly intelligent platform that will redefine how brands engage with fans.”

Ear to the Ground’s Fan_Intelligence_AI platform is designed to redefine how brands tap into culture. By combining academic excellence with real-time Fan Intelligence insights, this partnership will ensure brands have an unmatched edge in fan engagement.