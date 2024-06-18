Enterprise trip to Scotland inspires entrepreneurial University of Chester students

Advice from an Apprentice star, business-boosting workshops and visits to historic sites were among the highlights of a trip to Edinburgh organised by the University of Chester(@uochester) to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The University of Chester Business School recently concluded its Enterprise Development Programme with the trip to the Scottish capital, described by students as “life changing”, “impactful”, “inspiring” and “motivating”.

A diverse group of entrepreneurial students with growing enterprises, focused on everything from sports and counselling to fashion and pets, embarked on the journey of innovation, networking, and hands-on learning to elevate their business ideas.

Developed by Chester Business School in partnership with the Venture Programme and Santander Universities, it was designed to empower the new entrepreneurs by equipping them with tools and insights to successfully launch and develop their businesses.

The four-day visit featured a series of activities:

Edinburgh Castle: The adventure began with a visit to the historic Edinburgh Castle, providing inspiration from its rich heritage and breath-taking views.

The Melting Pot Edinburgh: Students participated in an idea generating and design thinking workshop. A networking lunch, run by Helen and Jess from The Melting Pot, further stimulated creativity.

PivotLab Ltd: Clare, Jyl, and Ruby from PivotLab delivered an insightful session on market research, helping students understand their target and non-target markets.

Lewis Ellis workshop: University of Chester MSc Marketing Management graduate, former candidate on BBC TV's The Apprentice, and head of Hussel Marketing, Lewis Ellis, conducted a workshop that resonated with students through real-world experiences and a hands-on approach, even taking the session outdoors to enjoy the weather.

The University of Edinburgh: Thanks to the enterprise team at the University of Edinburgh, students had access to incredible spaces for their entrepreneurial activities.

Throughout the trip, students engaged in meaningful discussions with peers, experts, and entrepreneurs, receiving valuable mentorship and refining their business concepts.

The students who took part – and their enterprises – are:

Aadhi Agilan with MotivX – an intrinsic motivation consultancy

Alex Sawyer and Joshua Weston with Headshield Pro – wearable tech for young footballers

Daniel Gruffudd-Jones with Piano Play – a musical learning instrument for under threes

James Penny with Eco Pet – sustainable dog harnesses and equipment

Jason Roberts with Project Phoenix – a mental health and personal development app

Matthew Cavallaro with UnBranded – marketing for SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises)

Melissa Knight with Musician Clinician – music therapy for neurodivergent children

Saqib Bhat with Flarxs – AI-driven market analysis software

John Oji (PJ) with Bank’n’Book – scheduling software for SMEs

Meg Dempsey with Dempsey Digital Marketing – digital marketing for SMEs

Mariah Qazi with DataPulse – analytics for beauty and fashion SMEs

Josh Birch with Peninsula Web – website and app development for SMEs

Ololade Adeniyi with Soorente – an Afro-centric sustainable fashion brand

Ting-An Chen with Thrive with Art – organisational art therapy sessions

Aditi Srivastava with Eggzact – vegan egg substitute manufacturing

Jade Lambeth with Mind Vista – counselling services using VR

Eleanor Jones with Yes Idol – an Asian entertainment e-commerce platform.

Cheryl Sørensen and Conor Dangerfield from the Business School organised the trip alongside Amber Gaffoor from the Careers and Employability team.

Product Design student Daniel Gruffudd-Jones said:

“I would describe the Edinburgh trip in two words: life changing. I have never in my life been around so many like-minded individuals. I cannot tell you how grateful I am to have had this opportunity to develop my business mindset while enjoying the company of so many great individuals from a variety of degrees.

“The way Conor, Cheryl and Amber led and structured this trip was exemplary. It was the best networking I have ever done and has given me the skills needed for future endeavours. Thank you for the opportunity.”

Lecturer Cheryl Sørensen said:

“All the students pushed themselves out of their comfort zones, and immersed themselves in what it takes to be an entrepreneur. We are extremely proud of what each student achieved in such a short space of time.

“Stay tuned as these budding entrepreneurs step further out of their comfort zones and into their growth zones. Watch this space for their future achievements.”

The Venture Programme supports students to enhance their enterprise skills, start up their own business or pursue a freelancing career.

Santander Universities, through partnerships with universities, provides grants, scholarships, and internships to students to help them to make the most of their talents.

