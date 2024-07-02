Event spotlights regional and global arts partnerships making an impact

Artists, educators, community groups, policy makers and researchers from the region and across Europe will join together at a free event in Chester to explore new ways of learning through collaborations and supporting people through the arts.

Organised by the University of Chester and open to all, the Crossing Borders 3: Modes of Capture event will be held at the Garret Theatre, Storyhouse, on Friday July 5, 2024.

The day-long, annual event hosted by the University’s School for the Creative Industries aims to spotlight international and regional creative collaborations, arts development, and captivating participation and research.

Looking at areas from educating children about food, mood and gut health through art and the power of telling heritage stories, to inclusive participatory dance practices with marginalised groups, 11 regional projects will be presented as well as the international perspective.

Speakers will include leaders from the Portuguese National Plan for The Arts, Arts Council England and the International Centre for Community Music at York St John University.

Among the Cheshire groups and organisations, and their initiatives highlighted will be Cheshire Dance, Storyhouse, 2Engage, Cheshire West and Chester Council, the University of Chester and many more.

As well as talks and discussions, short films made in collaboration will be shown.

Associate Professor Evelyn Jamieson, Director of Crossing Borders, and Programme Leader for MA Dance and Drama at the University of Chester said:

“Crossing Borders is about bringing together individuals, companies, agencies and charities from arts and culture, health and wellbeing, education, and other socially engaged initiatives to share, support and learn together in building collaborative communities through inclusive arts-based practice.

“We look forward to welcoming speakers from the region and across Europe for Crossing Borders 3: Modes of Capture and highlighting both regional and international research and partnerships making a difference to people’s lives.”