Future journalists quiz paralympic legend in live student event

Journalism students put their interviewing skills to the test when one of Great Britain’s most decorated Paralympians visited Derby for a special on-campus event.

Tanni, Baroness Grey-Thompson, who has 16 Paralympic medals in wheelchair racing and is now a disability rights campaigner and BBC broadcaster, was interviewed by students studying Specialist Sports Journalism and Football Journalism at the University of Derby.

Students had the opportunity to put their reporting, research and interviewing skills in practice as they quizzed Tanni on her elite sporting career, transition into broadcasting and ongoing work advocating for equality, inclusion and accessibility.

The event was hosted by former Sky Sports presenter Clare Tomlinson, giving students the added experience of working alongside an established sports broadcaster in a professional live setting.

During the session, Tanni offered advice to the aspiring journalists, emphasising the importance of curiosity and integrity when reporting.

Tanni said: “It was a pleasure to attend the University of Derby and meet journalism students. Sport has the power to shine a light on wider issues in society, and with that comes responsibility.

“My advice to students is to stay curious, ask the difficult questions and never underestimate the impact your reporting can have. Good journalism challenges assumptions, holds people to account and helps create a more inclusive conversation.”

The Q&A formed part of the University of Derby’s commitment to providing students with direct access to industry-relevant opportunities and follows a successful event as Derby County Football Club recently held their pre-match press conference at the University.

Niall Hickman, Senior Lecturer in Journalism at the University of Derby, said: “Experiences like this one are so important for our students, and we are very grateful to Tanni for offering her time. You could see how engaged the students were and how keen they were to put their skills into action and pose thoughtful, challenging questions.

“Opportunities to interview someone of Tanni’s calibre in a live setting bridge the gap between the classroom and the newsroom. It gives students the confidence to trust their preparation, think on their feet and conduct interviews with professionalism and integrity – skills that are essential in the industry.”

Max Lovejoy, second-year Sports Journalism student, said: “It was a great experience as a journalism student to watch how a professional sports journalist questions an elite athlete and then to have the opportunity to pose questions myself. I learnt firsthand how to tailor your questions in the moment, which is a valuable skill I’ll take into my future career.”