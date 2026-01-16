How this student is helping create a sustainable future in tourism

A graduate from the University of Sunderland is helping create a sustainable future after securing a role in the emerging green tourism sector.

Throughout her studies, Laura Hartshorn has had a keen interest in conservation and sustainability after witnessing the positive impact that sustainable tourism can have while working for a sea turtle conservation charity in Kefalonia.

Laura said: “The world is in a dire state so we need to do all we can to minimise our impact, involve local communities to make that wider impact, and make sure wildlife and ecosystems aren’t destroyed. It’s basically about leaving things better than we found them so future generations can experience them too.”

After studying filmmaking at another university and creating a documentary about green living on the Isle of Raasay, Laura decided to take her passion and experience and study Sustainable Tourism at the University of Sunderland.

Laura said:

“I absolutely loved my time in Sunderland. All the lecturers I had were brilliant, friendly people and the University’s offerings were great and close to the accommodation.

“My brilliant tutors have supported me in many ways throughout my time in Sunderland, providing support and encouragement when I was applying to placement and jobs.”

During her time at the University, Laura secured a Young Ranger Placement with Northumberland National Park which aims to give young people first-hand experience of caring and managing the national park’s sites, woodlands and nature reserves.

Laura said:

“During the placement, I spent time shadowing and aiding rangers in their varied jobs. I got to participate in hay meadow surveys, aid primary schools in outdoor educational trips and learn from a brilliant team of people.

“It’s helped in my career development so much, adding outdoor skills to my CV and helped me think about what I wanted in my career.”

After finishing her studies, Laura is now working as a Sustainable Tourism Coordinator for a conservation rewilding estate based in Devon where she will be helping with both guest experience and conservation projects.

Laura said:

“I think sustainable tourism and sustainability matter because they’re about protecting the places we say we care about. If we want to enjoy these landscapes, animals and habitats in the long term, we must look after them now.”

Laura now joins hundreds of other students graduating at this year’s winter graduation ceremonies at the Fire Station.

Dr Ian Morton, Senior Lecturer in Tourism and Events and Programme Leader for MSc Sustainable Tourism, said:

“Laura was full of enthusiasm from the outset for building a more sustainable tourism sector.

“At the University, we work with students like Laura to deepen their detailed knowledge of the discipline and give them the skills to flourish in the sector. She’s bright and forward thinking and I know she’ll go on to enjoy her work and make a big difference.”