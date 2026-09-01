Indian School of Hospitality expands Gurugram campus to meet the next decade of hospitality and experience economy talent demand

Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) is expanding its campus at INXT City Centre, Gurugram, nearly doubling its existing footprint as the institution enters its next phase of growth.

The expansion is part of ISH’s 2030 vision to support the growth of its undergraduate and postgraduate programs while creating greater room for executive, professional and continuing education.

India’s hospitality and service economy is expanding rapidly across multiple sectors. The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) reports that travel and tourism generated 263.6 billion dollars for India in 2025, contributing 6.6 percent of national GDP and supporting more than one in every ten jobs. WTTC forecasts the sector will nearly double to 527 billion dollars by 2036, moving India from the tenth largest travel and tourism economy in the world to the fourth. Aviation follows a similar trajectory, with IATA expecting India to become the third largest air passenger market globally by 2030. Hotel development continues alongside it, and CBRE projects that listed operators will add more than 70,000 keys by 2030.

This growth is creating significant workforce needs: WTTC ranks India second globally for projected travel and tourism workforce demand, with an estimated 11 million additional workers required by 2035. The talent required now runs across hotels, restaurants, aviation, luxury, retail, real estate and the wider experience economy.

Against this backdrop, ISH is expanding both its physical and academic capacity to prepare talent for an increasingly interconnected hospitality and experience economy.

The larger campus will bring students, faculty, practitioners, industry leaders and executives into an integrated learning environment and strengthen the institution’s ability to create learning experiences beyond formal degree programs.

The expansion will add approximately 75,000 square feet through the fit-out of three additional floors within the existing building, bringing the ISH campus in Sector 83, Gurugram to approximately 150,000 square feet. It will be developed in two phases over the next three years. Capacity will grow from around 550 students today to approximately 1,200. The expansion will add teaching spaces, professional kitchens, incubation and innovation labs, research and specialist centres, faculty and student workspaces, and communal areas designed to encourage collaboration across programs. It also creates dedicated space for executive, professional and continuing education.

Spencer Coles, CEO of Sommet Education, commented:

“India is one of the world’s most dynamic hospitality and culinary markets, and ISH is exceptionally well positioned to help shape the next generation of talent it requires. This expansion reflects the continued development of ISH and further cements its market-leading position in India. As part of Sommet Education, ISH benefits from close collaboration with our Swiss hospitality and French culinary brands, bringing international academic excellence, industry connectivity and first-class facilities together to deliver an education that matches the ambition of India’s rapidly growing hospitality sector.”

Kunal Vasudeva, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Indian School of Hospitality, said:

“Our 2030 vision is clear. The hospitality sector is adding capacity faster than it is developing the leaders and talent required to support that growth. That is the need we are building for. This expansion gives us the capacity to take our ambition forward. For us, capacity goes beyond physical space. We are building academic capacity and, most importantly, human capacity. That means continuing to invest in exceptional faculty, practitioners, mentors and academic leadership, while deepening our culinary expertise and expanding further into business, luxury, entrepreneurship and interdisciplinary education.”

The expansion will be subject to applicable statutory approvals.

Indian School of Hospitality is focused on hospitality, culinary arts, business and the wider service and experience economy and offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, professional, and executive education programs built around applied learning, industry immersion, and interdisciplinary education.

ISH is a constituent college of Gurugram University for its undergraduate programs and holds AICTE approval for relevant undergraduate and postgraduate programs. As part of Sommet Education’s global network of over 20 campuses across 10 countries, ISH is also home to École Ducasse India and has academic alliances with Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, connecting students in India with international academic pathways in Switzerland, Spain, the Middle East and beyond.

Rooted in hospitality and culinary education, ISH embraces a broader academic ecosystem across business, luxury, entrepreneurship and related disciplines, combining global academic standards with a distinctly Indian context.