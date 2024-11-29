Like mother, like daughter – success runs in the family for Chester graduates

A University of Chester graduate has mirrored her mum’s degree success in a first for the academic who taught the exceptional pair.

Shannon Farrell graduated from the University this month (November) with a degree in Digital Marketing. She follows in the footsteps of her mum, Kerry Joinson (nee Farrell), who completed her degree in Tourism Management at the University in 2016.

The similarities do not end at attending the University’s Business School, and achieving their undergraduate awards. The duo also shared a lecturer in Colin Potts, Programme Leader for International Tourism Management, and both now work at Cheshire College – South & West.

Shannon said: “I chose to study at Chester because of the reputation the Business School has in the area. I also knew about the positive experience my mum had there.

“It feels surreal to have completed my degree and graduate, having been in education all of my life. I worked so hard throughout my time at university and I am so proud of myself that it has all paid off, in graduating with a first class degree.”

On seeing her daughter graduate, Kerry said: “I am so proud of her, she has worked so hard to achieve her first class degree. There were lots of highs and lows, plus some tears, but she persevered and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Colin said it was a privilege to teach the two, who hail from Chester: “This was a new experience for me; the first time I have celebrated the graduation of a student I lectured, previously having taught her mother. Both were brilliant students.”

The mum and daughter, aged 50 and 21, repaid the sentiment. Kerry said: “Having been taught myself by Colin, I knew Shannon would be in safe hands when she came to the University of Chester.”

Shannon added: “I really appreciate Colin’s support over the past three years. There was never a dull moment in his lectures.”

Kerry is now a Travel and Tourism Lecturer at Cheshire College – South & West and has kept in touch with University lecturers who assist with university taster sessions for her students.

Shannon has recently started working in the role of Digital Marketing Officer at the College, specifically within social media and PR, which she described as “an amazing start to my career”.

She said she was looking forward to a future in marketing and that with Chester’s “perfect size” and “support” she would encourage others to study at the University, echoing her mum’s experience and guidance.