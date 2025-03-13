Meet the graduate helping The Moth take flight

A University of Sunderland design graduate is working hard behind the scenes to bring a new, powerful play to life as it tours the North of England.

Inspired by a true story, The Moth, by Paul Herzberg, was originally filmed as a ten-minute piece to camera, part of a series of award-winning short films called ‘The Covid-19 Monologues’ each one written, rehearsed and filmed under lockdown conditions during the pandemic of 2020-22.

Now, The Moth is taking flight as a full stage production under Elysium Theatre Company, delivering an important message about war and forgiveness, race and redemption.

It follows the story of how a chance meeting on a train between two men, John, a black British activist and journalist and Marius, a white South African ex-soldier, in 1997 sets in motion a chain of events that will change their lives forever. Fast-forward to 2025, the two men gather to share their story.

Amelia Mitchell, from Washington, Sunderland, is The Moth’s set and costume designer, responsible for sourcing and buying the props, furniture and costumes as well as the play’s collected archival imagery.

The 24-year-old said:

“The Moth is powerful and strong with an impactful message and history lesson of devastating events which happened in South Africa. I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of a such a moving play.

“The best part is getting to help create the visual look to the play. I love helping to tell a story through sets and props which make you feel really transported into this intense story.

“The entire cast and crew have been amazing. Everyone is dedicated to making this play a true reflection of effects of war and racism on mental health.

“It’s been incredibly inspiring to see everyone work together so passionately.”

Amelia was approached by director Jake Murray to work on The Moth after the pair previously collaborated on a production of Frankenstein in 2024.

Jake said: “Amelia has done a brilliant job on The Moth.

“This is the second show we have worked together on and on both she has been superbly professional, dedicated and expert in her choices. She has made a major contribution to the show and been great to work with. We will be working together again.”

Amelia, who graduated from the University in 2023 with a Masters in Design, admits her studies helped prepare her working

“Studying MA Design at Sunderland really helped me understand how screens can be used within set design,” Amelia explained.

“It allowed me to explore the way a visual can be depicted as well as how digital and traditional set design can be blended. This learning has really boosted my confidence and understanding of what we wanted to achieve with this play.

“I am confident that this will help grow my work and career. Hopefully I get to be a part of more touring shows and work with Elysium Theatre Company again on future projects.”

Amelia plans to open her own studio in Newcastle where she will be able to work on other plays and projects, as well as sell her own paintings.

Chris McQuillan, Programme Leader and Senior Lecturer in Animation and Games Art at the University of Sunderland, taught Amelia on the Design MA.

He said:

“Amelia was a vibrant student who came onto the programme with an abundance of energy to explore and blend both digital and traditional techniques. She applied herself throughout with a great deal of dedication and enthusiasm and truly relished blending and exploring new, explorative and emerging techniques. I am so proud that she has gone on to work within this field.”

The Moth, supported by the Arts Council of England, is currently touring theatres and venues across the North with the final show being Saturday 12 April at the Lowry in Manchester.

During her studies, Amelia accessed the University’s Start-up at Sunderland programme which provides tailored support to help students and graduates explore, test and launch their start-up venture or freelance career. The support includes specialist advice, guidance and workshops, as well as access to funding and co-working space at the Digital Incubator on St Peter’s campus.

From engineering to creative arts, the Incubator is a digitally enabled space for innovation, where students and graduates from any degree discipline can explore enterprising ideas and develop entrepreneurial skills.