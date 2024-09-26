New project receives funding to boost regional innovation in Manchester and Salford

A collaborative project aimed at strengthening the commercialisation of research in Manchester and Salford has been awarded funding through the Connecting Capability Fund (CCF) from the Research England Development (RED) Fund.

The six-month initiative, running from October 2024 to March 2025, will be led by the University of Manchester Innovation Factory (UoMIF) in partnership with Manchester Metropolitan University, Royal Northern College of Music and the University of Salford, and aims to increase innovation and drive economic growth across the region while enhancing collaboration between the organisations.

The project brings together Technology Transfer Offices (TTOs) from all four partner institutions to collaborate, share best practices and provide mutual support. The initiative aims to significantly enhance the commercialisation of research and innovation in the Greater Manchester and Salford regions and enable the involved TTOs to grow academic engagement in commercialisation and disclosure numbers, support development of a commercialisation pipeline and secure investment. By working together, these institutions will contribute to the development of a stronger regional innovation ecosystem, driving economic growth and creating new opportunities for spinouts.

TTOs play a crucial role within universities by facilitating the commercialisation of research and innovation. They work to identify valuable intellectual property generated by academic research, protect it through patents or other legal means, and connect researchers with industry partners and investors. TTOs help turn cutting-edge research into real-world products, services, and companies, driving economic growth and societal impact while fostering entrepreneurship and innovation.

This project will build upon the ongoing Service Level Agreement between UoMIF and the University of Salford, that facilitates sharing knowledge and best practices in commercialisation. This ongoing partnership, in place since 2023 has laid a strong foundation for the newly funded project, further enhancing collaboration and support across the regional innovation ecosystem.

Paul Cihlar, Head of Commercialisation at the University of Salford, said: “We’re proud to be part of this CCF RED project and look forward to strengthening our bonds with our colleagues in these organisations. The project offers a unique chance to leverage the collective strength of our universities and we’re confident that together, we can accelerate the pathway from discovery to market, to boost the impact of our research in the world around us.”

Paula Dhoot, UoMIF Corporate Services Director, said: “This award from the Connecting Capability Fund is a tremendous opportunity for us to strengthen the commercialisation infrastructure across Manchester and Salford. By working closely with our partners, we aim to increase the number of innovations coming out of these institutions and establish a model of support that will have a lasting impact on the region’s economy.”

This project marks a significant step toward the long-term goal of fostering a sustainable, world-class innovation ecosystem in the Northwest, with Manchester and Salford positioned at the forefront of regional economic growth through university-driven innovation.