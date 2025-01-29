New rankings hailed as Chester named most welcoming UK city and makes global top-10

University of Chester staff and students have hailed new rankings crowning the city the most welcoming in the UK and in the top-10 worldwide.

Chester has topped the list, drawn up by Booking.com, of the most welcoming UK cities, and taken the 10th global spot.

The accolades were revealed this week, in the leading digital travel company’s 2025 Traveller Review Awards.

A spokesperson for Booking.com said: “In the northwest of England, lies the historic gem of Chester which offers a captivating blend of Roman, Medieval, and Tudor architecture, all nestled within well-preserved city walls.

“Known for its friendly locals and vibrant community spirit, Chester exudes a warm, inviting charm that leaves visitors feeling truly at home.”

The recognition is aptly welcomed, but no surprise at the University of Chester.

Colin Potts,Programme Leader for International Tourism Management at the University and Chair of the city tourism body, Destination Chester, shared more on why the city has earned the titles.

He said:

“It is great for Chester to receive such wonderful accolades but also no surprise. Chester has been making visitors happy for centuries and its lovely cobbled main streets are full of independent hotels, shops and restaurants where a warm welcome is guaranteed. Many visitors even receive a personal welcome from our Town Crier or a Roman soldier.

“At the city’s arts centre and library, Storyhouse, you can have glass of wine while browsing the books – what could be more welcoming than that? Chester is also a very safe city – and safety and welcome go hand-in-hand.”

Luisa Ellis, International Tourism Management student at the University’s Business School, added:

“Chester is a charming and vibrant place to live and study. For a small city, it has amazing bars, eateries and shops. I particularly like the quirky and cute cafés that are here – I even set up a café hopping society at the University to enjoy and study in the cafés with other students.

“Chester is a blend of feeling like home yet feeling exciting and different at the same time. Whilst Chester has so much within its city walls, if you ever need a change of scenery it is a very well connected city – with great transport links to Liverpool, Manchester and North Wales.”

A Booking.com spokesperson explained how the rankings were compiled and what they shine a light on:

“Determined by the share of accommodation partners receiving a Traveller Review Award in a certain city, this year’s Most Welcoming Places on Earth list highlights a diverse array of destinations from around the globe.”

Sigiriya in Sri Lanka was named the number one most welcoming city on earth, followed by:

Cazorla in Spain; Urubici in Brazil; Taupo, New Zealand; St Augustine in the United States; Orvieto in Italy; Manizales in Colombia; Quedlinburg, Germany, and Ko Lanta, Thailand, with Chester in 10th-place.

In the UK list of eight cities, Chester, in the county of Cheshire, took first place ahead of: Newry in County Down; Enniskillen, County Fermanagh; Portstewart in County Londonderry; Woolacombe in Devon; Haworth, West Yorkshire; Newcastle in County Down and Cheddar in Somerset.