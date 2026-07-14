NPTC Group of Colleges Students Secure Graduate Roles with Industry Partner Siderise

Two final-year students from NPTC Group of Colleges’ BSc (Hons) Applied Computing programme have secured high-quality graduate roles with leading global business, Siderise, highlighting the strength of the College’s industry partnerships and student employability.

Iestyn Clift has been appointed as an Associate Software Developer, following an impressive demonstration of advanced JavaScript capability and web application development skills. Meanwhile, fellow student Owen Woodley has also secured a role after excelling at interview, taking on a position as an IT Engineer. In this role, Owen will support DevOps operations at Siderise, working closely with the Lead DevOps Engineer across Enterprise Development, Security and Operations.

These appointments build on an already strong relationship between NPTC Group of Colleges and Siderise. The company’s Global Head of IT, Michael O’Callaghan, is a former graduate of the College and remains actively involved as an employer partner and visiting speaker. Michael regularly returns to the College to deliver tutorial sessions, providing students with valuable insight into the IT industry and career pathways.

Most recently, Michael also took part in the College’s Graduate Careers Forum, where he contributed to a question-and-answer panel session, sharing his experience and advice with Higher Education and Access to HE students preparing to enter the workplace. His involvement further demonstrates his continued commitment to supporting the next generation of talent at NPTC Group of Colleges.

Siderise has previously recruited graduates from the programme and continues to invest in emerging talent from NPTC Group of Colleges as its team expands.

This latest success demonstrates how students are progressing directly into professional roles within their chosen field while still completing their studies — a significant achievement in what is widely recognised as a highly competitive graduate job market.

Michael O’Callaghan, Global Head of IT at Siderise, said:

“Within the IT function at Siderise, what really matters to me is personality and mindset. The pace at which technology changes is rapid and continues to accelerate, so both the desire and ability to learn and adapt make a huge difference.

Our relationship with NPTC Group of Colleges and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David has been a real success story for us. Through the Applied Computing BSc (Hons) programme, we’ve hired several high-calibre graduates over the years.

What has consistently impressed me is the quality of students coming through the programme. Not only do they arrive with a solid technical foundation, but they also bring a willingness to learn, take on challenges and develop professionally.

As an employer, this relationship gives us access to talented individuals who are ready to start building their careers, while giving students a clear pathway from education into industry. The fact that we’ve continued to recruit from the programme speaks for itself.”

Andrew Green, Lecturer in Applied Computing at NPTC Group of Colleges, said:

“I am delighted by the news that two of our students have landed ideal first roles in the digital industry. Both students have performed very well this year and have demonstrated a detailed and passionate approach to their projects, allowing them to develop a solid skills base. I am certain that both of them will quickly prove to be valuable assets to Siderise.”

A spokesperson for NPTC Group of Colleges said:

“Our strong partnerships with employers such as Siderise ensure our students develop the practical, industry-relevant skills needed to succeed. Seeing learners secure professional roles while still completing their studies is a fantastic endorsement of both their ability and the quality of the programme.”

As graduate employment opportunities continue to present challenges nationally, successes like these reinforce the value of applied learning, employer engagement, and career-focused education pathways.