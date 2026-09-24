Oxford Saïd Business School Celebrates 30 Years of Global Business Education

Thirty years after Oxford University established its Business School with just 40 students, the Oxford Saïd Business School has grown into a global centre for business education, bringing together students, executives, entrepreneurs and aspiring leaders from around the world.

Since its foundation in 1996, the School has developed teaching across a range of programmes and formats, from full-time degrees to executive education, delivered in person, online and through hybrid learning. Today, around 1,200 students a year study on its accredited programmes, while more than 100,000 participants have benefited from its executive education programmes, both in person and online.

That growth has also been accompanied by strong performance across its programmes. Oxford’s Executive MBA is ranked first in the world by QS, while the School’s Master’s in Financial Economics is ranked second globally. The Oxford MBA was ranked seventh globally and second in the UK by QS this week, while LinkedIn ranked it second in Europe and the UK and Bloomberg ranked it second in the UK.

Beyond the School’s postgraduate business education, Oxford Saïd also contributes to the University’s wider teaching portfolio. Its Economics & Management undergraduate degree is ranked first in the UK by both the Complete University Guide and The Guardian, while the programme is the most competitive entry course at Oxford University.

The School’s reach extends well beyond the classroom. Its Executive Education programmes have been ranked among the world’s top 10 by the Financial Times, while thousands of learners internationally are now benefiting from Oxford Saïd teaching online.

This global reach is reflected in the School’s community. More than 95% of students come from overseas, making Oxford Saïd one of the most internationally diverse business schools. Its alumni now occupy influential roles across business and finance around the world, with graduates building companies, leading organisations and contributing to major global industries.

For Professor Mette Morsing, Interim Dean of Saïd Business School, that international community is central to the School’s identity.

“Oxford Saïd is different, and it always has been,” she says. “At our heart is a commitment to developing thoughtful, responsible business leaders building the best businesses in the world that are competitive, productive and resilient, while helping to create the society the world needs.”

As Oxford Saïd celebrates 30 years, its story is therefore not simply one of growth. It is a story of expanding global reach, evolving methods of teaching and a continuing ambition to prepare leaders for an increasingly complex world.