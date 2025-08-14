PHX Training secures Multiply contract extension to support residents across Cumbria

North West training provider PHX Training has announced the extension of its Multiply programme, enabling it to continue supporting adults in Cumbria to improve their maths and English skills.

The new contract, running through to March 2026, will help up to 100 local people aged 18 and over to boost their numeracy and literacy skills through two targeted programmes, Multiply for Maths and Engage for English.

PHX Training will deliver both Multiply and Engage at its training centres in Barrow, Workington, and Carlisle, making it easy for learners to access support in their communities.

The programme will focus on engaging adults who want to develop their numeracy and literacy skills to help get back into work, gain qualifications, or improve confidence in day-to-day life.

The course is open to anyone without a Level 2 qualification in maths or English. It can be tailored to meet each learner’s individual needs and serves as a valuable stepping stone toward further vocational training.

Briony Fawcett, managing director of PHX Training, said:

“We’ve seen huge success over the past few years delivering the Multiply programme, with so many people across Cumbria gaining confidence and securing new roles.

“It’s been fantastic to watch learners progress, whether that’s moving into work, gaining a qualification, or managing their household bills. We’re excited to continue this important work and help even more people take positive steps forward in their lives.”

Following four years of delivery funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, responsibility for Multiply funding has now been devolved to local councils.

Westmorland and Furness Council, along with Cumberland Council, have committed to continuing their investment in adult skills by creating dedicated funding for providers like PHX Training.

This extension follows PHX Training’s recent success at the Multiply Awards in April, where six learners were recognised for their achievements after taking part in the programme.