Retail and recruitment leaders praise students for their performance in a forward-thinking challenge

Retail experts from the University of Chester and major brands praised students from Chester Business School for their impressive knowledge and skills after challenging them with a series of tasks.

Final-year students had the chance to participate in an assessment centre exercise at Queen’s Park, home of the Business School.

Under the watchful eyes of retail and recruitment leaders, the future business managers showcased their learning, skills and innovation as they successfully completed the challenges.

The assessment panel brought together senior representatives from: Cheshire Oaks; Cushman and Wakefield; Liverpool ONE; Marks & Spencer and Matalan alongside academic experts.

A group of 14 students participated in a series of challenges to test their understanding of contemporary and strategic retailing principles, preparing them for their upcoming graduate careers.

In groups the students conducted a critical analysis of a top retailer of their choice including Marks & Spencer, Asda, Tesco, Greggs and Goldsmiths Jewellers. They presented their research to a panel of industry guests and Business School lecturers, answered individual interview questions and completed the day’s activities with an observed group problem-solving task.

The discussions covered various topics, including changes in retail and its future, the importance of customer experience, ethical and sustainable sourcing of goods, the impact of emerging technologies and trends responding to new shopping habits and expectations.

The Chester Business School Retail Management Assessment Centre was organised by Lisa Conway, Deputy Head of Management and Module Leader for Retail Management, with the support and involvement of colleagues from the Business School and the University’s Careers and Employability service.

Lisa explained that the exercise aimed to prepare students for applying to graduate roles and evaluate their application of retail knowledge.

She said:

”I am deeply thankful for the expertise of the retail and recruitment specialists who generously dedicated their time to listen, support, and share insights, feedback and advice with our soon-to-be graduates. Their contributions are invaluable as our students take the next steps in their career journey.

“We were very impressed with how the students embraced this challenge, showcasing their academic and professional skills to our panel, their peers and to themselves. It’s fantastic to know they can approach interviews and the workplace with confidence and experience.”

Kathryn Hand, Marks & Spencer Lead Customer Service Manager, said:

“We were delighted to be invited to attend the panel assessments again this year. It was a great opportunity to see firsthand the emerging talent in the retail industry. I was impressed by the in-depth analysis the students completed on their chosen retailers, as well as their individual suggestions for improvement opportunities.”

Student Katie Mulville said:

“Participating in the assessment centre was a highly valuable experience that enhanced my skills in communication, teamwork, and problem-solving. Preparing a presentation on retail management strategies for Marks & Spencer allowed me to apply theoretical knowledge to real-world challenges while refining my analytical and presentation skills. This experience has boosted my confidence and readiness for future professional opportunities.”

Student Jordan Roebuck added:

“The Retail Management Assessment Centre Day is such a unique take on a university assignment that prepares students for job applications post-graduation. With a panel of industry professionals, it provides the opportunity to develop networking and presenting skills, all of which are so important in graduate jobs.”

Retail Management is a final year module that is taken by Business School students studying a range of different degree programmes, including Business Management and International Business Management.