Students at the University of Sunderland are the 6th most satisfied in UK, according to latest analysis

The University of Sunderland is 6th in the UK when it comes to student satisfaction, according to the latest analysis of the 2025 National Student Survey (NSS) results.

New analysis by The Times newspaper of the survey has revealed that students at the north-east University are among the happiest in the country.

Although the Office for Students (OfS) which runs the annual NSS, does not give an overall ranking for satisfaction, The Times has analysed how each institution performed across its seven measures: teaching, learning opportunities, assessment and feedback, academic support, organisation and management, learning resources and student voice. As a result, the University of Sunderland ranked sixth in the UK.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University, said:

“For the University of Sunderland, the National Student Survey is one important indicator as it gives us direct insight into the views and experience of students – and we are very pleased with this year’s results and the further analysis which places us 6th in the UK when it comes to student satisfaction – a remarkable achievement.

“It is also great news for a university which prides itself on being student-focused, and one which always aims to create a strong sense of community on its campuses in Sunderland, London, and Hong Kong.

“While surveys cannot give us all the information we need, they are important in providing feedback from students which will help us to identify what we do well and where we need to improve.”

Results from this year’s NSS show the University is improving in almost all areas measured, including teaching, support for students, and developing skills for the future.

The results also revealed that on every theme and question where students were asked to give feedback, the University scored above the average for the higher education sector.

The NSS is the biggest survey of final-year students’ views in the UK. The main questionnaire provides widely published data that informs university league tables.

The Survey revealed 100% positivity ratings for the academic support available on programmes including Physiotherapy, Childhood Studies, and Primary Education with SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities), while the ‘Freedom of Expression’ question also scored top results on courses including Midwifery Practice, Manufacturing Engineering Practice, and Game Development.

The latest Times’ analysis of the survey showed many smaller, more community-focused universities were proving popular with students, with Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln topping the table.

More than 357,000 final-year students responded to the survey, 71.5 per cent of those who were eligible.

All survey themes saw an increase in positive responses compared with 2024.

For students studying in England, 86.9 per cent responded positively to questions relating to “teaching on my course” compared with 85.3 per cent the previous year.