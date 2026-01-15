Sunderland lecturer whose research helped inform COVID Inquiry graduates with PhD

A former social worker whose research helped inform the COVID-19 Inquiry has graduated from the University of Sunderland with a PhD.

Dr Carrie Phillips worked as a social worker for more than 12 years before joining the University as a Senior Lecturer in MA Social Work in 2019.

From April to December 2024, Carrie was supported by the British Association of Social Workers (BASW) to edit a summary of some of the findings from her PhD, which would go on to be cited in BASW’s witness statement for the COVID-19 Inquiry.

The Inquiry was set up to examine the UK’s response to and impact of the pandemic and learn lessons for the future. It covered the whole of the UK, although Scotland carried out its own, separate inquiry.

Representing the voice of social work at the Inquiry, BASW highlighted concerns about fewer social workers working in hospitals since the pandemic, and the risks this poses to patients’ long-term independence and well-being.

Carrie, who is also Programme Leader for MA Social Work at the University, said:

“It feels significant to be able to offer evidence to support the concerns presented by BASW to the COVID-19 Inquiry.

“There are so many lessons that can be learned from the pandemic, for future emergency planning, and the role of social workers is a small but vital part of that puzzle.”

This week, Carrie joined hundreds of students graduating at The Fire Station (Monday 12 January – Friday 15 January) as part of the University’s winter graduation ceremonies.

Carrie’s graduation (Tuesday 13 January) marks the successful completion of her four-year long PhD exploring how social workers play a key role in supporting patients being discharged from hospital.

Carrie said:

“As a social worker most of my work was with people who had brain injuries, long-term illnesses or conditions such as dementia, so I worked a lot alongside nurses and spent a lot of time visiting people in hospital.

“I became very interested in how social workers take a wide view of a person’s life, family, and wellbeing, rather than just focusing on medical treatment.

“Social workers are often not employed by the NHS, but they play a really important role in supporting patients and families when there has been a life-changing illness or injury, helping them to plan what will happen when they leave hospital. They also have a really important role in advocating for patients and making sure that they have the best possible chance of remaining safe and well once they are discharged from hospital.

“I found that social workers have a lot of knowledge about laws such as the Mental Capacity Act 2005, which protects the right for adults to make their own decisions whenever they can. They are also skilled at thinking about how a person is shaped by their past, and how their future might look now they are living with an illness or disability.”

Dr Luke Geoghegan, Director of Policy, Research, Public Affairs and Professional Learning at BASW, said:

“BASW is delighted for Carrie achieving her PhD, it is richly deserved.

“Carrie provided insightful research that helped curate our response in the COVID-19 Inquiry which will have an impact for future pandemic planning. Congratulations to Carrie.”

Carrie is now hoping to secure funding for a pilot study looking at what patients think about hospital social workers. She is also working on small project about sensory gardens involving older people with dementia.

Carrie was supported on her PhD by Dr Daniel Burrows (Senior Lecturer, School of Social Sciences, Cardiff University), Dr Lesley Deacon (Director of Studies and Associate Professor of Practice Research, University of Sunderland) and Dr Matthew Durey (Senior Lecturer in Social Sciences,University of Sunderland) as well as two local authorities and BASW.