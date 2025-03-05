Sunderland student paramedic helps save hiker caught in Cairngorms avalanche

A student paramedic at the University of Sunderland put his life saving training into action after two hikers were caught in an avalanche in the Cairngorms.

During a week of winter mountaineering, first-year student Rowhyn Gallagher had hiked to Aladdin’s Couloir with his partner and friends when they saw the hikers get caught in an avalanche.

Rowhyn and his partner Jasmine, who is also a paramedic who studied at the University, took to action after it became clear one of the hikers was fully submerged in the snow.

“Jasmine and I slid over and found our friends already digging the patient out. Neither of us had realised how serious it was at this moment,” Rowhyn said.

“I thought I would have been more scared, but all the training kicks in all of a sudden and you start doing things.”

Joined by the Royal Air Force Mountain Rescue Service, both Rowhyn and Jasmine began attending to the patient in extreme snowy conditions.

Rowhyn and Jasmine went on to continue in the patient’s care right through to getting her to an ambulance, which involved carrying the patient more than three miles to the nearest road due to the freezing conditions and avalanche-prone slopes.

Rowhyn said: “The training I have had at the University massively helped. Even though I’m in my first year, I knew what I needed to do as I had practised pretty much every week leading up to this.

“It was massive to have that training, especially for a major trauma like that. There were so many people that went into making this as successful and smooth as it was.”

Rowhyn has always had a passion for pre-hospital care and started studying Paramedic Sciences and Out of Hospital Care at the University in September 2024.

He said: “In the past, I remember waiting for an ambulance for my mum. When the paramedics arrived, they put everyone at ease, and they saved my mum. That made me want to be a paramedic.”

Mark Willis, Associate Head of School for Nursing and Health Studies (Paramedic Practice Team) at the University of Sunderland, said: “Rowhyn has demonstrated a high level of skill and professionalism with his care and support in what can only be described as a very unique and challenging environment.

“We are all incredibly proud of his efforts and the high standards of care he provided and are convinced he will continue to be an exceptional student and have an amazing career as a paramedic.”