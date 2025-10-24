University of Chester graduate leads the way as a Global Tech Hero

A University of Chester graduate is being recognised as a Global Tech Hero for his impact and inspiration as he works to ensure human expertise is not lost in cutting-edge AI advances.

Victor Aston has this year been announced as the 253rd Certified Global Tech Hero, in The Connected Awards. The title recognises professionals whose leadership, innovation, and dedication have significantly influenced their organisations and global technology.

Victor, who studied a Master’s in Computer Science at Chester, has been hailed for making an impact in his role as a Data Analyst at Oze, a US-based fintech (financial technology) company empowering small businesses across emerging markets with smart financial tools and data-driven decision-making, as well as his mentorship of others.

Now a Data Analyst with Plymouth City Council in the UK, Victor has also shared insights through his essay, AI Can Analyze the Data. It Still Needs Humans to Ask the Right Questions, and by speaking at events on the subject.

At Oze, where he worked from its offices in Nigeria, Victor has done more than build dashboards and generate reports. He has carried out deeper analysis, highlighting trends, opportunities, and risks. He also played a key role in Oze’s successful fundraising efforts backed by global partners as well as securing a finalist position for the prestigious Milken-Motsepe Prize in FinTech.

Alongside this, he has served as a mentor through Mozisha, a technology workforce development firm dedicated to nurturing African talents and connecting them with global opportunities, where he supported aspiring analysts.

Victor, from Ghana, said:

“The most rewarding aspect of my career so far has been seeing the real-world impact of my work. At Oze, the dashboards and analyses I developed became central tools for leadership, guiding decisions that helped the company secure investment and gain international recognition, while also supporting thousands of small businesses across Africa to grow.

“I also enjoy exploring how AI can shape the future of work. My MSc dissertation at the University of Chester explored how machine learning can be applied to analyse and predict stock market trends, and it reinforced my belief that while AI can uncover powerful patterns, it still requires human curiosity and critical thinking to ask the right questions and drive meaningful decisions. That experience shaped the way I now approach data analysis, always combining technical insights with a deep understanding of human behaviour and business context. It also strengthened my passion for ensuring that AI is used to empower people to make far better analyses and decisions rather than replace them, a principle that continues to guide my work today.”

He added:

“Another aspect that I personally find very rewarding is successfully transitioning into a new career. Moving from an undergraduate degree in Political Science into technology and data analytics wasn’t easy, especially in such a competitive and technical field, but it has been incredibly fulfilling, and the MSc in Computer Science gave me the technical confidence that I was on the right path. That experience now drives my passion for mentoring others looking to become data analysts.”

Earlier this year, Qazeem Oladejo, founder of The Connected Awards, said:

“Victor Aston as Global Tech Hero is an inspiration to the younger generation. His measurable impact in securing funding, his steadfast contributions to community mentorship, and his remarkable achievements in building transformative analytics platforms illustrate how data-driven leadership can propel our digital future. He has shown that truly when you thrive, you will succeed.”

To Dr Stuart Cunningham, Senior Lecturer in Computer Science at the University and one of Victor’s former tutors, Victor’s success is no surprise. Stuart said:

“Victor was a dedicated, driven and hard-working student during his time at the University. It was clear that he wanted to be able to use his knowledge and skills to drive positive change and now he’s doing just that.

“One of the real strengths of the MSc Computer Science course is that it allows students from a variety of backgrounds to quickly leverage digital technologies and apply them to a variety of real-world challenges.”