University of Chester Law School leads the way with future-ready technology

The University of Chester Law School is among the first in the UK to pioneer a new technology which aims to help students thrive in the evolving legal landscape.

School leaders have announced its adoption of Lexis+AI – a new stage in the development of resources supporting legal research and practice, harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence to deliver intuitive insights.

Combined with the wide range of academic and practical opportunities, providing Lexis+AI across undergraduate and postgraduate Law programmes further equips students with the tools and mindset needed for their future careers.

This commitment to innovation helps to ensure that Chester Law students graduate not only with a deep understanding of legal and ethical principles and practical expertise, but also with hands-on experience using the technologies shaping tomorrow’s legal workplace, from case analysis and drafting to predictive research and client advisory simulations.

This further develops the School’s already existing approach to delivering Law, which is built around the integration of practical and transferable skills with core legal knowledge. At the University of Chester, students engage with applied assessments such as client advice tasks, legal research reports and advocacy exercises, all designed to reflect real-world professional practice. They also complete compulsory employability modules and undertake legal work placements as part of their course, ensuring that professional development is embedded throughout their studies. In addition, students have opportunities to participate in its legal advice clinic and community engagement projects with public service providers and the charitable sector, supporting both career exploration and meaningful experiential learning.

Lexis+AI is available across Law School modules and practical workshops to help ensure students:

Gain hands-on experience with AI-powered legal research and drafting tools.

Understand the ethical and practical implications of AI in legal decision-making.

Develop critical thinking and tech fluency – essential skills for tomorrow’s lawyers.

Karen Waldron, Product Development Director, LexisNexis, said:

“Lexis+AI represents a fundamental shift in how legal work gets done. By combining generative AI with trusted legal content and practical guidance, we’re helping lawyers work faster, think more strategically and act with greater confidence. Giving students access to this technology isn’t about experimentation; it’s about equipping the next generation of lawyers for a profession where AI is already reshaping research, drafting, and decision-making.”

Dr Erin O’Leary, Head of Chester Law School, part of the wider School of Law and Social Justice, added:

“The adoption of Lexis+AI is a bold step that reflects our vision for legal education. We’re not just teaching Law – we’re preparing our students to lead in a profession evolving with technology. As the legal sector continues to embrace digital transformation, the University of Chester Law School remains at the forefront, ensuring our students are not just prepared for the future – they’re shaping it.”

Lexis+AI combines legal research and practical guidance from global company, LexisNexis, grounded in the UK’s most trusted legal sources, including Halsbury’s Laws and All England Law Reports. LexisNexis also follows the RELX Responsible AI principles to ensure that AI solutions are developed with human oversight and accountability.