University of Kent and NHS ‘AI-Virtual Humans’ Collaboration to Boost NHS Care

A New Digital Frontier in NHS Care

A half-million-pound collaboration between University of Kent researchers and NHS professionals will boost NHS care in the South-East region using AI-powered ‘virtual humans.’

The collaboration, titled the Transform-VHT project, will work to ease pressure on NHS staff by integrating Virtual Human Technology (VHT) – AI-driven digital characters in general and mental healthcare settings.

Capable of holding natural conversations, these AI-driven digital characters will answer commonly asked questions, deliver information, assist with routine care tasks, and help NHS services in the region become more accessible, efficient, and inclusive.

Improving Access for Rural and Coastal Communities

The project will prioritise support for rural and coastal communities, where access to healthcare is often limited and health inequalities are more pronounced. By co-designing AI-powered tools in collaboration with both clinicians and patients, the research team aims to create inclusive, practical solutions that directly address the needs of these underserved populations.

Funded by the UKRI EPSRC Health Technologies Connectivity Award, the project brings together researchers from multiple academic schools at the University of Kent. They will work in partnership with two major NHS providers—Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust (KMPT) and Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust (MTW)—to deliver the initiative.

A Proven Track Record of Using AI Ethically in Healthcare Delivery

The University of Kent has proven success in utilising AI to improve healthcare delivery in an ethical and responsible manner. In 2024, researchers at the University of Kent, School of Computing co-designed the AI tool, MindTalker to enhance the lives of people with early-stage dementia.

Using personalised interactions, MindTalker can engage in meaningful conversations with patients, provide emotional support and cognitive stimulation, and alleviate feelings of isolation which are often experienced by people with dementia.

Led by researcher Professor Jim Ang, who will also lead on the Transform-VHT project, and PhD student Anna Xygkou, MindTalker has the scope to extend beyond individual users and transform the landscape of dementia care globally by offering a new form of social relationships.

Transform – VHT: Expert-Led Research with Local Impact

The Transform-VHT project will be led by Director of Research at Kent and Medway Medical School, and Director of Research & Innovation at KMPT, Professor Sukhwinder Shergill. Alongside Professor of Human-Computer Interaction at Kent and Medway Medical School, and Academic Co-Director of Institute of Cultural and Creative Industries, Professor Jim Ang.

Regarding the upcoming project, Professor Sukhwinder Shergill said:

“There is a lot of promise around the ability of AI and digital approaches to help patients and clinicians and this project brings the power of this research to real-life NHS challenges.

“We are extremely fortunate to have some of the most talented researchers and clinicians in this space working locally in Kent and Medway; it’s great to see their quality supported by this funding from the UKRI EPSRC.”

The project will also be supported by other University of Kent academic personnel. This includes Dr Alexandra Covaci, Senior Lecturer in Digital Arts and Technology (School of Engineering, Mathematics and Physics) Dr Giovanni Masala, Senior Lecturer in Computer Science, and Dr Ioanna Giorgi, Lecturer in Artificial Intelligence (School of Computing). As well as Professor Lisa Dikomitis, Professor of Medical Anthropology and Social Sciences (Kent and Medway Medical School).