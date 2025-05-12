University of Kent proudly hosts Inaugural Kent & Medway Boy’s Impact Conference

On Thursday 24 April, the University of Kent, in partnership with the Kent & Medway Progression Federation, hosted the inaugural Kent & Medway Boys’ Impact Conference.

Research continues to demonstrate that boys face enduring educational challenges throughout their academic journey. Those from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds are particularly affected, often experiencing lower GCSE attainment and reduced progression to higher education compared to their female peers. The University of Kent is proud to contribute to the dialogue on how these disparities can be addressed through strategic collaboration and innovation. The University of Kent is home to a diverse community of researchers across academic schools.

The conference examined the widening gender gap in academic outcomes and explored successful, collaborative strategies that are currently being implemented to tackle these issues. The event also provided a platform for the University of Kent’s Outreach and Widening Participation team to present its flagship initiative, Championing Boys—an evidence-based, school-delivered programme specifically designed to reduce the barriers boys face in education.

A range of sector experts contributed valuable insights throughout the day, including:

Mike Nicholson , Founder and Director of Progressive Masculinity, who spoke about the influence of societal perceptions of masculinity on the attitudes and behaviours of boys and young men.

, Founder and Director of Progressive Masculinity, who spoke about the influence of societal perceptions of masculinity on the attitudes and behaviours of boys and young men. Shaun Flores , public speaker, thought leader, and mental health advocate, who emphasised the importance of communicating with boys and young men in a language that resonates with them.

, public speaker, thought leader, and mental health advocate, who emphasised the importance of communicating with boys and young men in a language that resonates with them. Deneen Ketchington and Oliver McVeigh from Ferndown Upper School (Dorset), who shared the outcomes of implementing the Ferndown Takes Boys Seriously programme, which has helped foster a culture of support and aspiration among male students in Bournemouth.

Held in the University of Kent’s Templeman Library, the conference also marked the establishment of a new Boys’ Impact Regional Hub. This initiative will coordinate strategic efforts to improve outcomes for boys and young men within their specific educational, social, and geographic contexts. The Hub aims to become a catalyst for sustained collective action, building meaningful partnerships between schools, colleges, universities, and third-sector organisations. The University of Kent also has the Medway Campus, home to many current students.

Clare Allison, Head of Outreach and Widening Participation at the University of Kent, commented:

“The educational inequalities faced by boys and young men—especially those from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds—are deeply rooted and complex. Addressing them requires a united and proactive approach. We are proud to have hosted this significant conference and to continue developing impactful work alongside boys, their families, and schools throughout the region.”