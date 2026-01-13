University of Sunderland graduations in the heart of the city

Hundreds of students from the University of Sunderland will be crossing the stage to graduate this week at the city’s vibrant performing arts and events venue – The Fire Station.

For 21 successful years, the University hosted its twice-annual celebrations at Sunderland Football Club’s Stadium of Light.

Now, from this month (January 2026), the ceremonies will be hosted at The Fire Station, at the centre of the city’s cultural resurgence.

As well as enjoying the great services and facilities of The Fire Station itself, graduates and their families will have the opportunity to celebrate in the city centre, with an array of restaurants, cafés, and hospitality venues in the area, creating a day full of memorable moments.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University, said: “This is an auspicious moment for the University of Sunderland as we move to The Fire Station for our graduation ceremonies. It reflects the continuing regeneration of Sunderland and the University’s place at the heart of the city.

“I know that students and their families, as well as our staff, will enjoy this new chapter in our history, not least because of the vibrancy that comes with graduation. It is great therefore the wider city can enjoy the occasion too.”

Rhys McKinnell, CEO of Culture Quarter – operators of The Fire Station – said: “It’s an honour to partner with the University of Sunderland to bring their graduations into the heart of the city, creating unforgettable memories for graduates, their families, and our community, and bringing even more vibrancy to our area of the city.”

Roberta Redecke, Head of Business Services at Sunderland’s Business Improvement Districts(BIDs), said: “Being able to hold large ceremonies like the graduation at The Fire Station showcases the versatility of this unique space and is also a fantastic way to highlight how much Sunderland city centre has to offer.

“Having the graduates and their families out and about on such a celebratory occasion will also hopefully showcase to the visitors the vibrant cultural, retail and hospitality scene we have and will encourage them to return time and time again.”

The first graduation ceremonies to be held at The Fire Station are taking place this week (Monday 12 January – Friday 16 January).

The University’s winter graduation ceremonies celebrate the hard work and dedication of its students as they complete their studies and embark on the next phase of their lives in front of proud family and friends.

The week will see students from across the University receiving their honours, including the nurses, teachers, filmmakers, and business leaders of the future.