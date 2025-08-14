University of Sunderland named among best in UK for Student Support and Teaching, according to new Guide

The University of Sunderland has been named among the Top 10 in the UK for the support it offers students, its high standards of teaching, and its commitment to getting more first-generation students into higher education.

According to the Daily Mail University Guide 2026, the University is 4th in the UK for its excellent student support services, 6th for encouraging first generation students into university, and 8th for teaching excellence.

Overall, Sunderland is ranked 83rd in the country, on the back of a number of accolades in recent years, including being shortlisted for University of the Year by the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards in 2024.

The University was also ranked as 13th in the country for overall student experience, according to the new Daily Mail Guide.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University, said:

“We are incredibly proud to be named among the top 10 universities in such a diverse range of categories.

“These accolades reflect our deep commitment to putting students at the heart of everything we do – from world-class teaching and learning, through wellbeing support, to preparation for life beyond graduation. It is recognition too of the hard work of our staff, and the determination of our students to thrive and succeed.”

The University’s courses in Computer Games and Animation, Social Work, and Computer Science ranked 2nd, 3rd and 5th in the UK respectively.

The latest news comes as hundreds of new students took their first steps to joining the University of Sunderland community by coming through the Clearing process this week.

Last month, Sunderland was named 6th in the UK when it comes to student satisfaction, according to analysis of the 2025 National Student Survey (NSS) results.

Dr Christina Edgar, Pro Vice-Chancellor Student Journey, said:

“These achievements are testament to the dedication of colleagues and the resilience of our students, who inspire us every day.

“Our experienced professional teams – support services, teachers, and many other professionals – and the welcoming nature of our inclusive community shines through on all of our campuses.”

With campuses in Sunderland, London, and Hong Kong, the University of Sunderland has built a strong reputation for combining academic excellence with exceptional student care. The Daily Mail University Guide’s recognition adds to a growing list of national accolades, reinforcing Sunderland’s position as one of the UK’s most supportive and inclusive universities.

The Daily Mail University Guide, launched in 2023, provides students and parents with an insight into higher education institutions across the UK. Its awards spotlight universities that deliver exceptional outcomes in key areas such as teaching quality, graduate prospects, and student experience.