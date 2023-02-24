Curating narratives from page to page with Izabela Radwanska Zhang

In this week’s Teach Inspire Create podcast episode, Editor in Chief of British Journal of Photography, Izabela Radwanska Zhang, joins UAL Awarding Body.

This episode explores Izabela’s varied education and how it has helped her to get to where she is now. She also offers up words of wisdom for budding photographers.

Izabela’s role as Editor in Chief of British Journal of Photography is a job that requires her to select and coordinate the photography projects and journalists for the magazine’s features. She also curates the narrative for the issues theme, from project to project and page to page.

Izabela’s path to this role has not always been linear, originally studying language and politics, then journalism, before completing a postgraduate degree in graphic design.

