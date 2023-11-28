Digital Safeguarding Webinar from Smoothwall – KCSIE 2023 Update: Web Filtering and Monitoring for DSLs Explained

Hosted on Thursday 30th November at 11am – 12pm GMT

Smoothwall, leading UK digital safeguarding specialists, are hosting a webinar for Digital Safeguarding Leads (DSLs) and any other educators looking to understand the differences between web filtering and digital monitoring and what is now required in the latest KCSIE 2023 guidance.



Taking place on Thursday 30th November 11am-12pm GMT this free webinar will be hosted by Tom Newton, VP of Unification and Katherine Howard, Head of Education & Wellbeing at Smoothwall.



Key highlights include:



2023 KCSIE changes to DSLs’ web filtering and monitoring responsibilities

How web filtering works and the different types available

How digital monitoring works and the impact of human moderation

The key distinctions between filtering and monitoring and why schools need both

Guidance on how to meet KCSIE and DfE’s filtering and monitoring standards

Plus any questions

Tom Newton, VP of Product at Smoothwall commented:

“Kat and I have been running these sessions throughout the year and they’ve been incredibly well attended. We’ve had over 2,500 attendees in recent months. Still, one of the most common questions we get is what’s the difference between filtering and monitoring?

We want to support DSLs, teachers and anyone involved in digital safeguarding in understanding these technologies so they can not only meet their KCSIE obligations but also do their best to keep children safe online”.

