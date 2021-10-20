FE Podcast talks to Steve O’Hare

In the second episode Steve O’Hare joins Safaraz Ali to focus on the ROATP refresh, the pitfalls and much more. The Register of apprenticeship training providers (RoATP) was introduced initially to drive up the quality of apprenticeship provision, the government strategy is to progressively introduce more stringent entry criteria for the register. This will require all remaining, active providers to reapply to the register which is taking place currently.

The ESFA & Subcontracting is discussed including the Contradiction between ESFA and some of the regional combined authorities. The ESFA are looking to do a phased reduction of subcontracting until 2022/23 by eliminating provision that is poorly managed and delivered, and provision undertaken without a clear and defensible educational rationale and on the other hand the combined authorities are mandating consortium-based proposals for e.g. WMCA SWAP, GMCA ESF NEETs.

Safaraz Ali is a social entrepreneur in the FE sector. He has been in the sector for over 21 years now and the FE Podcast is where he discusses the latest from the further education sector and where a range of guests are invited to hear their views and suggestions to make some sense on what is going on in the world FE and skills.

