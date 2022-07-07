Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Emsi becomes Lightcast

Football in the Community

Canny Conversations July 7, 2022
0 Comments
At the time of the recording Anne-Marie Eden was chief executive of Solihull Moors as they pressed for promotion to the English Football League, the Holy grail of the game. In this conversation Saf and Anne-Marie consider the importance of engaging with the community and diversity.


At the time of the recording Anne-Marie Eden was chief executive of Solihull Moors as they pressed for promotion to the English Football League, the Holy grail of the game. In this conversation Saf and Anne-Marie consider the importance of engaging with the community and diversity.


Football has its roots in the community and this is where Anne-Marie Eden says Solihull Moors keeps its feet firmly planted.


Likewise, Saf’s businesses are part of the community with engagement a major commitment.


They begin a fascinating conversation defining what they mean by community and agree that it can be a multiplicity of things including gender, heritage, profession, sporting interests and much more.


Solihull Moors was born from the bringing together of two rival football teams, Solihull Borough and Moor Green. Anne-Marie talks about how bringing these two communities together, especially in a sport that can be so tribal, has been achieved. Imagine creating a community if merging Manchester United and Liverpool or Glasgow Rangers with Celtic.


Saf shares his experiences of helping to create unity from individuals and groups that may come from a different place and view of life.


Anne-Marie explains why Solihull Moors is about much more than just success on the field and how ‘community’ is at the heart of the club.


There is a discussion about the importance of diversity and how having people from different backgrounds can add to a business and a football club.


They talk about the dangers of stereotyping, such as assuming black people will be good at sport, as well as inclusivity and allowing people of all abilities to have a chance.


But how to bring about diversity? Saf and Anne-Marie talk about positive action and the role of targets and why they are different to quotas.


Inevitably, the conversation touches on the growth of women’s football.
Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Podcast
Published in: Podcast
Canny Conversations
The FE podcast is produced specifically for those who live and breathe Further Education: Adult Skills, Work Based Learning & Welfare to Work Safaraz launched FE Podcast after the success and demand of his entrepreneurial production Canny Conversations. Safaraz has been in the sector for over 21 years now and the FE Podcast is where he discusses the latest from the further education sector and where a range of guests are invited to hear their views and suggestions to make some sense on what is going on in the world FE and skills.

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this