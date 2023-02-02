UAL Awarding Body launches series 2 of the Teach Inspire Create podcast

After a successful first series, UAL Awarding Body are very excited to announce the launch of the second series of the Teach Inspire Create podcast. The new episodes will delve deeper into the three main themes of teaching, inspiring and creating.

The second series launches in February 2022 and will include weekly interview-style episodes with industry guests from across the UAL subject areas of Art and Design, Creative Media, Performing and Production Arts, Fashion Business and Music Performance and Production.

Hosted by Matt Moseley – Chief Examiner of Art and Design at UAL Awarding Body, each conversation will explore the guests’ different experiences and values, and how these might influence diverse ways of teaching. Through stimulating conversation, we hope to inspire your inner student and lead you to create new pathways of exploration in your and your student’s creative practice.

Episodes in this series:

Creating art in nature with Jelly Green Breaking ground in media production with Alex Harman Curating narratives from page to page with Izabela Radwanska Zhang Pushing boundaries in digital art with Jason Wilsher-Mills Exploring new sounds and genres with Adam Dover Challenging the photography scene with Suzannah Gabriel Venturing into different creative pathways with Chris Barrett Finding your voice with Eli Turay

Each week our guests will offer up a ‘provocation’ that aims to disrupt and challenge your thinking. This is yours to use, explore and create with. We would like to invite listeners to share responses and feedback on social media using the hashtag #TICPodcast.

