Professor Kamran Razmdoost appointed Dean of ESCP London Campus

Details
Hits: 145
Professor Kamran Razmdoost

Professor Kamran Razmdoost has been appointed the new Dean of @ESCP_bs London Campus as of 7th June 2021. A selection panel chaired by Mr Philippe Houzé, Chairman of the Board of ESCP, proposed his name to the London Board of Trustees. Therefore, Prof. Razmdoost is joining ESCP's EXCOM and reporting to Management Board.

Professor Razmdoost succeeds Professor Simon Mercado who moves into a new role at ESCP Business School as Executive Vice-President for Business Relations and External Affairs.

“The London Campus is very attractive to students and its development in recent years is enabling the School to tackle Brexit in the best conditions. The European Board of ESCP is confident that Prof. Kamran Razmdoost will keep strengthening our pan-European school in the UK,” says Professor Frank Bournois, Executive President and Dean of ESCP.

With six campuses across Europe in Berlin, London, Madrid, Paris, Turin and Warsaw, ESCP is the only truly pan-European business school. Each campus is recognised and accredited in its own country by national and/or local authorities.

Prof. Kamran Razmdoost joined ESCP Business School in 2017 as an Associate Professor of Marketing. He acted as the Academic Director of MSc in Marketing & Creativity (ranked 5th worldwide by QS) from 2018 to 2020. Prior to joining ESCP, Kamran was a Lecturer and Researcher (Assistant Professor) at University College London, where he was the Deputy Director of MSc in Strategic Management of Projects and engaged with a range of business and management teaching, research and consulting activities in the context of built environment.

Kamran holds a PhD in Marketing from Cranfield School of Management. He completed his MSc in Strategic Marketing at Cranfield School of Management, MBA at Sharif University of Technology, and BSc in Mechanical Engineering at KNT University of Technology.

Kamran’s research is broadly focused on the emergence of service ecosystems through institutional change. Conceptually he looks at the dynamics of boundaries in such emergence, and empirically has been investigating business relationships—more recently with a focus on social enterprise-corporate relationships. Kamran has a strong network of collaborators across the UK and globally. He has taught consumer value, brand activism and strategic marketing on a number of postgraduate and executive development programmes.

Prior to his academic career, Kamran acted as project risk manager, contract negotiator, management system auditor, project manager, department head, and health and safety engineer, mainly in the Oil, Gas and Petrochemical sector.

Lord Gold, the Chairman of ESCP London Campus says: “I am delighted to welcome Kamran as our new London Campus Dean. He brings with him considerable talent and flare, and I have no doubt will build on the successes of his predecessor, Prof. Simon Mercado, whose time as Dean has seen great achievements. On behalf of the Board of Trustees I wish Kamran much success in his new role and look forward to working closely with him.”

"I am delighted and honoured to have been appointed as Dean of the ESCP Business School London Campus. The campus has achieved greatly under the leadership of the previous Dean, Prof. Simon Mercado, and has developed a strong foundation for its next phase of development. ESCP has talented and committed people with deeply rooted values and culture; and the London School and Campus has a reputation which will help us to further embed ESCP within the UK academic and business ecosystem. I expect us to have a significant impact on business, society and policy,” adds Prof. Razmdoost.

