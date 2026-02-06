Why Your Best Staff Say Yes Until They Burn Out! The Hidden Cost of Rejection Sensitivity

Across Further Education, leaders are asking the same questions. Why are capable people burning out? Why do committed staff take on more than is sustainable and only surface their struggles when they are already unwell? Why do some of our most conscientious colleagues say yes when every signal in their body says no?

One answer sits in a space we rarely name in organisational life: rejection sensitivity.

While often associated with ADHD, rejection sensitivity shows up across many neurodivergent and non-neurodivergent experiences. It shapes how people make decisions, how they manage up and down, and how they assess risk, capacity, and safety in the workplace. In FE, where professional identity, care, and resilience are tightly woven together, it has particular consequences.

This is not about fragility. It is about how humans adapt to environments where perceived rejection carries real cost.

Decision Making Under Perceived Threat

Rejection sensitivity describes a heightened emotional response to perceived criticism, disappointment, or disapproval. The keyword here is perceived. The nervous system does not reliably distinguish between explicit and implied rejections.

In workplace terms, this means decisions are often made not on the basis of capacity, but of protection.

Someone may take on additional work because declining feels risky. A senior leader may overextend because visibility equals safety. A manager may attend a meeting despite exhaustion because absence feels like failure.

These are not irrational choices. They are threat-based choices.

Research on emotional regulation and rejection sensitivity shows that when people anticipate social or professional rejection, cognitive load increases and future-oriented decision making decreases. The brain shifts into short-term survival mode. Saying yes becomes easier than tolerating uncertainty.

This aligns with wider findings in occupational psychology that psychological safety is a core predictor of sustainable performance, highlighted in Google Project Oxygen. When safety drops, people stop making optimal decisions and start making protective ones.

The Macro Level: Taking on Too Much

In FE, rejection sensitivity often shows up in workload patterns that look like dedication from the outside and distress on the inside.

Individuals may:

Accept additional responsibilities without disclosing existing strain

Avoid asking for adjustments until performance or health deteriorates

Overprepare, overdeliver, and overwork to avoid negative evaluation

Senior leaders are not immune. In fact, they may be more vulnerable.

There is consistent evidence that people in leadership roles mask difficulty to maintain credibility. For those with rejection sensitivity, competence becomes armour. The result is a quiet escalation of workload that eventually collapses into burnout or sickness absence.

The UK data on disabled people in employment shows higher rates of sickness absence and economic inactivity linked to unmanaged workplace stress and unmet adjustment needs. While not framed specifically around rejection sensitivity, the pattern is clear. When people do not feel safe to articulate need, organisations absorb the cost later.

The Micro Level: Saying Yes When the Body Says No

At a micro level, rejection sensitivity influences moment-to-moment decisions.

“I will come to that meeting, even though I have nothing left to contribute.”

“I will attend that event, even though it will cost me days of recovery.”

“I will stay quiet, even though I need clarity.”

These decisions often go unnoticed because they are socially compliant. But over time, they accumulate into fatigue, resentment, disengagement, and ill health.

Neurodiversity research increasingly recognises that burnout is not caused by workload alone, but by repeated violations of personal capacity. The work of Neurodiversity in Business highlights that invisible emotional labour and masking behaviours are significant predictors of attrition among neurodivergent staff.

This matters in FE, where relational labour is high and recovery time is scarce.

Managing Upwards, Downwards, and Sideways

Rejection sensitivity not only affects how people respond to managers. It shapes how they manage others and how they manage up.

A manager with rejection sensitivity may avoid giving clear feedback for fear of being disliked. They may take on work that should be delegated to avoid disappointing their team. They may struggle to challenge upwards, even when decisions are unsustainable.

The result is blurred boundaries and unclear expectations. Teams become less resilient, not more.

This is why addressing rejection sensitivity is not an individual well-being issue. It is a leadership capability issue.

What Managers Can Do Differently

The most effective support does not come from diagnosing or labelling. It comes from changing the decision-making environment.

One of the most powerful interventions is making choice visible.

Instead of assuming consent, managers can:

Explicitly name that participation is optional

State what is genuinely helpful versus what is merely available

Clarify capacity expectations, not just outcomes

For example:

“This meeting is for input, not observation. If you are low on capacity, it is more helpful to read the notes afterwards.”

This removes ambiguity. Ambiguity is the breeding ground for rejection-driven overcommitment.

Another critical practice is permission-giving around referencing capacity.

You describe a strategy that many neurodivergent leaders use effectively: external referencing.

“I need to check how this fits with my capacity and come back to you.”

Normalising this language does two things. It buys time, and it distributes responsibility. The decision is no longer framed as personal rejection or personal failure.

Managers can model this openly. When leaders demonstrate that checking capacity is a professional behaviour, not a weakness, it rewires team norms.

Gentle Challenge, Not Compliance

Supporting people with rejection sensitivity also means being willing to challenge decisions that are not in their best interests.

If someone consistently says yes while visibly struggling, the inclusive response is not praise. It is curiosity.

“I notice you often agree to this kind of work, even when you are stretched. Can we pause and look at what is sustainable?”

This aligns with evidence from leadership research showing that high-trust teams balance empathy with accountability. Psychological safety does not mean the absence of challenge. It means challenge without threat.

The EY Belonging research shows that people are more likely to disclose difficulty when they believe it will lead to support, not judgment.

Speaking to the Person, Not the Condition

Although rejection sensitivity is commonly discussed in relation to ADHD, it also appears alongside autism, anxiety, trauma histories, and prolonged exposure to high-stakes evaluation environments.

This is why effective practice always starts with the person.

Ask how decision-making feels under pressure.

Ask what makes it easier to say no.

Ask how expectations land emotionally, not just cognitively.

And be prepared to hear answers that challenge existing norms.

The Organisational Payoff

Focusing on rejection sensitivity is not a soft option. It is a preventative strategy.

When people are supported to make capacity-aligned decisions:

Sick leave reduces

Burnout slows

Productivity stabilises

Trust deepens

Perhaps most importantly in FE, people stay connected to their work and to each other.

Inclusive leadership is not about removing challenge. It is about removing unnecessary threats. When rejection no longer feels like a constant risk, people make better decisions, for themselves and for the organisation.

This is not a one-off intervention. It is cultural work. But it is work that FE cannot afford not to do.

By Nathan Whitbread, The Neurodivergent Coach