Students set to cook up a storm in new professional kitchen

Students and staff at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) are excited to launch a brand new, professional standard kitchen that will expand the College’s state-of-the-art catering and hospitality provision and help train the next generation of hospitality professionals.

The accessible kitchen, supported with a grant from the Savoy Educational Trust, is designed to create inclusive opportunities and features a height-adjustable kitchen and flexible learning spaces.

This expansion will support students with diverse needs, including those transitioning from Foundation Learning into vocational hospitality programmes, apprenticeships and supported internships. By providing realistic, industry-standard environments, BSDC aims to empower students to thrive and progress into meaningful employment within the hospitality sector.

Bawan Khanthong began on a Foundation Learning course at BSDC before progressing to the Level 1 Hospitality (Foundation) course. He commented: “I love food and often cook at home, but I needed to start with the Foundation Learning course first to build my confidence. I was nervous about starting the Level 1 course, but it’s been really good. Doing work experience in the Mulberry Restaurant and Bistro and making food for the Food Hub has really helped me and given me the confidence to learn new skills. The kitchen looks amazing – it’s huge! I’d like to go on to be a chef, and I think this course will set me up well because these are the kind of facilities you’ll use in a real job.”

BSDC delivers an extensive range of highly successful full and part-time hospitality and catering programmes, from vocational entry level through to advanced qualifications. Students gain hands-on experience in the College’s prestigious Mulberry Restaurant and Bistro, which has been awarded the AA College Rosette Highly Commended by the AA Hotel and Hospitality Services. In addition, BSDC has achieved Gold Accreditation for its Hospitality and Catering curriculum and is proud to be recognised as a Centre of Excellence for Food and Beverage Service under the People 1st Hospitality College Accreditation scheme.

The College’s expansion in Catering and Hospitality training aims to address industry skills shortages in the region by increasing training capacity and widening participation. By creating sustainable pathways into hospitality education and careers, the new facilities will support around 120 Foundation Level students annually and expand capacity for 16–19 year olds in traditional hospitality programmes, addressing high demand and broadening access to vocational opportunities.

Level 3 Advanced Cookery student, Emily Buxton said: “The new kitchen facilities are so smart, and the open plan layout means you can see what everyone is doing and share advice easily. The course is amazing – you’re constantly learning. Working in the Mulberry Restaurant gives you real work experience every day. After my course, I’d love to spend a few years as a pastry chef, and my ultimate goal is to open my own bakery – I’ve always loved baking and want the freedom to create my own menu.”

Lizzy Wootton, Curriculum Team Leader of Catering and Hospitality at BSDC added: “We are thrilled to receive this generous grant from the Savoy Educational Trust. This investment will not only enhance our facilities but also ensure that learners of all abilities have the opportunity to develop the skills and confidence needed to succeed in the hospitality industry.”