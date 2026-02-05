British Pop Newcomer MEEK Inspires Students

Barking & Dagenham College was delighted to host rising British pop star MEEK recently for a special performance for students.

MEEK has already been likened to icons such as Lady Gaga and Kate Bush and most recently collaborated with Alan Walker on the popular track ‘Dancing In Love’.

The college welcomed MEEK not only for a live performance of some of her standout tracks, but also for a heartfelt conversation with students about issues that matter today.

Performing to a packed room, MEEK captivated everyone with her music before opening up about her own experiences and the challenges faced by many young people. She spoke candidly about anti-bullying, body image, and the pressures of social media. She encouraged students to be kind to themselves and others and spoke of how she focuses on empowering herself by utilising her powerful network and the support of fans to help her on her journey. She also spoke with the students about her experience of getting into the music industry and told the audience, if they want to go for something they should grab every opportunity.

The event also included a lively Q&A session. Students asked questions ranging from her creative process to how she manages the demands of being in the public eye and MEEK was happy to answer all the questions posed to her!

Jade Evans, Enrichment Officer at Barking & Dagenham College said:

“It was a fantastic event that combined brilliant music with a powerful and meaningful discussion. MEEK brought such energy to the stage and such openness to the conversation. We are so grateful to her for joining us and for giving our students an experience that was both entertaining and thought-provoking.”

Students were fully engaged throughout, with many saying how valuable the event was, commenting that “It was amazing to see MEEK in person” and how it gave them “lots to think about.”

This latest visit is a continuation of the College’s commitment to provide students with opportunities to discuss topics that really matter to them, and to provide guests and speakers that can truly inspire the students. From the responses from the students who attended MEEK’s visit, the College knows it did just that!