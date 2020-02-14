GCE AS and A level subject content for physical education for teaching in schools from 2016.
GCE AS and A level subject content for physical education
Ref: DFE-00696-2014PDF, 232KB, 9 pages
GCE AS and A level activity list for physical education
Ref: DfE-00008-2020 PDF, 210KB, 6 pages
The subject content required for GCE AS and A level specifications in physical education (PE).Published 26 January 2015
Last updated 14 February 2020 + show all updates
Updated the activity list to include new conditions relating to athletics and sailing.
Update to the 2019 activity list.
Updated activity list document to remove wheelchair football because it is covered by powerchair football.
First published.
