DfE letters to independent schools failing to meet the independent school standards for education, safeguarding, governance and other areas of school operation.

If a school receives a warning notice, it must submit an action plan showing how it will meet the independent school standards in future.

Enforcement letters will be sent to schools who persistently fail to meet the independent school standards.

2019 notices

2018 notices

2017 notices

30 January 2020 Added 10 warning notices from August 2019: Wiznitz Cheder School, Sunrise Primary School, Sunningdale School, Lubavitch Yeshiva Ketanah of London, Catch22 Include Bristol, OneSchool Global UK Nottingham Campus, Apex Primary School, Lewis Charlton Learning Centre, Fusion College and Brighton and Hove Montessori School. 7 November 2019 Added July 2019 warning notices 3 October 2019 Added information on enforcement letters sent to schools who continue to fail the independent school standards. 6 June 2019 Added warning notices for April 2019. 2 May 2019 Added 1 notice issued in February and 16 notices issued in March. 28 March 2019 Added warning notices for February 2019 and removed warning notices from 2017 for schools no longer under regulatory action. 28 February 2019 Added warning notices for January 2019. 1 February 2019 Added 15 warning notices from December 2018 to the 2018 collection. 20 December 2018 Added 21 warning notices sent during November 2018. 29 November 2018 Added 9 warning notices to the 2018 collection. 25 October 2018 Added 7 warning notices to 2018 collection. 11 October 2018 Added 25 warning notices to 2018 collection. 19 July 2018 Added 17 warning notices for 2018. 28 June 2018 Added warning notices from February and March 2018 24 May 2018 Added warning notices from December 2017 and January 2018. 26 April 2018 Added warning notices from November 2017. 29 March 2018 Updated to included 10 new notices. 22 February 2018 First published.