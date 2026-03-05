Oaklands College Raises £2,500 for Local Charity with Pop-Up Shop

Oaklands College has proudly supported local charity Help 4 the Homeless by hosting a community pop-up shop and donation sorting hub during the February half-term – and the initiative was a huge success.

Held in the Construction Centre’s open atrium event space, the pop-up shop welcomed visitors from across the local community, offering good-quality second-hand clothing at low cost. Shoppers were able to browse a wide range of donated items, from everyday essentials to warm winter wear, all while knowing that every purchase would make a meaningful difference. The event created a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere, encouraging families, students, staff and local residents to come together in support of a shared cause. All proceeds went directly to supporting people experiencing homelessness, helping to fund essential supplies, practical support and outreach services. Thanks to the generosity of the local community and the hard work of volunteers, the event raised an impressive £2,500 for the charity.

In the lead-up to the event, donated clothes, shoes, and toiletries were brought onto the College campus and carefully sorted by volunteers. Clear-down and organising activities ran from 14–22 February, transforming the space into a well-stocked and inviting shop. Oaklands College staff and students joined in enthusiastically to help organise and support the initiative alongside Help 4 the Homeless volunteers. From sorting donations and arranging displays to assisting shoppers on the day, their contribution ensured the event ran smoothly and successfully. The collaborative effort highlighted the strong community spirit that exists across the College.

Vieri Wickes, Commercial Development Manager at Oaklands College, said:

“We are delighted with the fantastic support from our staff, students, and the wider community. Raising £2,500 shows what can be achieved when everyone comes together for a great cause.”

The event not only raised significant funds but also strengthened partnerships between the College and local organisations. It provided students with a valuable opportunity to engage in volunteering, gain experience in event support, and see first-hand the positive impact of community action. For many involved, it was a meaningful reminder of the difference collective effort can make.

Following the success of the half-term event, Help 4 the Homeless will return to Oaklands College for the Lambing Weekend, running 9–10 May. Visitors to the College during this event will be able to visit the pop-up shop with a purchased event ticket, continuing to support the charity in its vital work.

The College has also received a thank-you letter from the charity’s trustee, noting how valuable the event has been for the local community and for the people they support, and expressing sincere appreciation for the College’s ongoing support.