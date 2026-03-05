Oaklands College alumnus Matt Weston claims double Olympic gold in Skeleton at Milano Cortina 2026

Oaklands College alumnus Matt Weston made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina by winning two gold medals, becoming the first British athlete to secure multiple medals at the same Winter Games. His remarkable achievement marks a landmark moment not only for Team GB but also for Oaklands College and its wider sporting community.

Weston, a former rugby player who developed his skills at Oaklands College as part of the Wolves Academy, dominated the men’s skeleton event to become Team GB’s first male Olympic skeleton champion. Delivering a series of composed and commanding runs, he set the standard early in the competition and held his nerve under pressure to claim gold. Two days later, he added a second gold medal in the inaugural mixed team skeleton event alongside Tabitha Stoecker, further cementing his place in Olympic history and demonstrating the strength of British talent in the sport.

His victories made him the first individual male British Olympic gold medallist since Robin Cousins in 1980 and placed him alongside Lizzy Yarnold as one of only two British athletes to win two Winter Olympic gold medals in a career. The achievement represents a defining chapter for British winter sport and highlights the progress made in skeleton over recent years.

Weston’s rise in skeleton has been rapid and impressive. He only took up the sport in 2017, having transitioned from rugby, and made his World Cup debut in 2020. At his Olympic debut in Beijing, he finished 15th, gaining valuable experience on the world stage. His breakthrough came in 2023 when he became Britain’s first skeleton world champion in eight years. He built on that success with back-to-back overall World Cup wins in 2025, alongside multiple world and European silver medals, establishing himself as one of the sport’s most consistent and formidable competitors.

Claire Dolan, Deputy Principal Strategy, Partnership, Business Development and Wolves Academies said:

“Matt Weston’s achievements are truly historic. From his days on the rugby pitch at Oaklands College as part of our Wolves Academy to becoming a double Olympic gold medallist, he exemplifies dedication, resilience, and excellence. Matt’s journey is an inspiration to every student and shows that with hard work, dreams really can be achieved.”

Weston’s double gold secures his place among the elite of British winter sport and underscores the strength of the pathway from Oaklands College into world-class athletics. His journey reflects the power of commitment, high-quality coaching and the courage to embrace new challenges, inspiring current and future students to pursue their ambitions with confidence.