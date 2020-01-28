We give additional payments to some teachers to encourage them to stay in the profession. Check the rules for who can claim and how payments are made.
Teachers: claim back your student loan repayments - eligibility and payment details
Claim a payment for teaching maths or physics - eligibility and payment details
These payments aim to increase recruitment and retention of teachers.
You do not need to read this guidance to make a claim. We will work out whether you can get the payment based on the answers you give when claiming.Published 5 November 2019
