Iceland & SCL Professional: getting into the shoes of an apprentice

Starting on Monday the 23rd of September, Iceland will be running a week-long event to promote and celebrate the Iceland Superstars Apprenticeship Programme, delivered in partnership with SCL Professional.

The event, aptly named ‘In Your Shoes’, will take place in Iceland stores across the UK to engage colleagues, including store managers and potential future talent.

Each day will feature an exciting new theme, with the week culminating in a day of celebrations on Friday.

The week will kick off on Monday with ‘Discover your Potential’ featuring an introduction to the Superstars Apprenticeship Programme and a Q&A with trainers and current apprentices.

Day two is all about community and collaboration, recognising the champions in Iceland’s local communities and offering a 10% discount for OAP’s. The SCL Team will also make an appearance, interviewing apprentices about their typical Tuesday and finding out more about their off-the-job activities.

Wednesday and Thursday will focus on career pathways, skills and training, highlighting the world of possibilities an apprenticeship with Iceland and SCL Professional brings. This will include meeting apprentices to find out what skills they’ve learned so far and where they want to go next.

Friday will include a fun photo competition for best store and the sharing of success stories from across the business. The weekend signals the end of an incredible store-wide event, with a theme of reflection and looking to the future.

Iceland colleagues will be sharing how to apply for future apprenticeship roles and encouraging brainstorming sessions to come up with new ideas.

Laura Forrest, Head of Talent and Development at Iceland, said: “We are now 9 months into this partnership and I am thrilled and excited with what two focused, passionate and challenging, yet supportive, businesses can achieve.

We have re-energised and given real clarity and focus into how we can use apprenticeships to develop and grow our people, although at an early stage of our journey, the feedback from colleagues, line managers and the L&D and SCL teams has been fantastic!

We have introduced a different approach to help colleagues access the support they need from other apprentices, we have focused on education and engagement with a nationwide campaign, and we are always listening and learning to make sure we are focused on doing the right thing.. I am really excited for the future and what’s next!

In Your Shoes creates another opportunity for us to listen, learn and celebrate the brilliantly talented people in our stores.”