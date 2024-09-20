FE Tech and Skills & Education Group Shortlisted for “Best Use of AI in Learning” at Learning Technology Awards

FE Tech and Skills and Education Group Shortlisted for Prestigious Learning Technologies Award

FE Tech, in collaboration with Skills and Education Group, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Learning Technologies Awards 2024 in the ‘Best Use of AI in Learning category’.

The innovative project involved creating an online workers rights course, developed in Romanian language so that Romanian-speaking workers in the UK were provided with crucial knowledge about their rights and protections.

Sponsored by the Home Office and in collaboration with Skills and Education Group and certified by leading Awarding Organisation, Skills and Education Group Awards, FE Tech used advanced AI technologies to overcome language barriers and make education more accessible to marginalised workers. The course includes AI voice cloning and Romanian language translation powered by a range of AI tools.

The project has been recognised for the revolutionary way in which FE Tech has designed the course, which has produced a way for people without English as a first language to learn crucial skills and knowledge online in a way never seen before.

The Learning Technologies Awards are globally recognised as the highest accolade those within the learning tech space can receive. It positions FE Tech as pioneers in using AI to tackle important social challenges. By leveraging AI, both organisations are helping to make learning more inclusive and accessible, especially within the Further Education (FE) sector.

“Being nominated for Best Use of AI at the Learning Technologies Awards is a proud moment for us as an organisation. This proves that we’re at the forefront of learning design and the use of AI, and, with our partner Skills and Education Group, we’re creating high-impact projects for students across the globe. Huge congratulations to our instructional design team for such an incredible job—this recognition speaks volumes to their hard work and dedication.” James Earl, CEO at FE Tech

“We are incredibly proud to partner with FE Tech on this course. It makes a huge difference in tackling labour exploitation, equipping Romanians across the UK and Romania with knowledge about their workers’ rights. Every individual deserves access to fair work, free from exploitation, and this course is a step toward achieving that. It’s a resource that can be made available in other languages, and we encourage anyone interested to get in touch to find out more.” Scott Forbes, Deputy Chief Executive at the Skills and Education Group

Addressing a critical gap in the UK labour market—where over 30% of migrant workers face barriers due to language—the course has already received fantastic feedback. Thanks to AI-driven translation and voice cloning, FE Tech and Skills and Education Group were able to roll out the course quickly and cost-effectively, without sacrificing quality or engagement.

The project, developed in collaboration with partners including the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) and the Romanian Consulate, is already making a tangible difference in the fight against labour exploitation. Learners have reported increased confidence in identifying and addressing exploitative work conditions, and Skills and Education Group plans to expand the initiative to reach 10,000 additional people through social media content.