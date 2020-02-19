Information to help open academies and academy trusts comply with their funding agreement and understand their funding and payments.

General information

Information to help academies and academy trusts with business-cycle planning.

Academies planning calendar 1 August 2019

Guidance

Academies financial management and governance

Information to help academies understand and comply with their financial management and governance requirements.

Academies financial returns

Support for academy trusts

Academies funding and payments

Information to help academies how much funding they will receive and when payments are made.

Academies risk protection arrangement (RPA)

The risk protection arrangement (RPA) for schools 21 January 2020

Guidance

Academies compliance

Information to help academies comply with other aspects of their funding agreements. Reports, letters and notices to improve are in a separate collection.

New academies information

This section contains information for new academies to help them understand the role of Education Funding Agency and what is expected from academies.

Academies capital funding

Information about capital funding including the Condition Improvement Fund (CIF).

19 February 2020 Updated to add a link to the new "view my financial insights" service for academy trusts. 5 November 2019 Updated to add more content. 22 March 2019 Added four documents to the collection: Academy trusts: themes arising from ESFA's assurance work; Academy trust financial management good practice guides; Academy trusts: information for new trusts; Related party transactions: information for academy trusts 20 June 2014 Added additional funding and compliance items. 8 April 2014 Added academies risk protection arrangement to the collection. 11 March 2014 First published.