Information to help open academies and academy trusts comply with their funding agreement and understand their funding and payments.
General information
Information to help academies and academy trusts with business-cycle planning.
- Academies planning calendar
- Guidance
Academies financial management and governance
Information to help academies understand and comply with their financial management and governance requirements.
- Academies Financial Handbook
- Academy trust financial management good practice guides
- Guidance
- Setting executive salaries: guidance for academy trusts
- Guidance
- Related party transactions: information for academy trusts
- Guidance
- Academy trusts: view my financial insights
- Guidance
- Understanding your data: a guide for school governors and academy trustees
- Guidance
- Academies severance payments
- Guidance
- Academies finance and assurance steering group terms of reference
- Transparency data
- Academy trusts: themes arising from ESFA's assurance work
- Guidance
- ESFA investigation publishing policy
- Corporate report
Academies financial returns
- Academies Accounts Direction
- Guidance
- Academies accounts return
- Guidance
- Academies budget forecast returns
- Guidance
- Academies land and buildings collection tool
- Guidance
- School resource management self-assessment tool
- Guidance
- Academies chart of accounts
- Guidance
- Academies financial returns
- Guidance
Support for academy trusts
- Financial support for academy trusts in financial difficulty
- Guidance
- Academy trust guide to reducing fraud
- Guidance
Academies funding and payments
Information to help academies how much funding they will receive and when payments are made.
- Academies revenue funding allocations
- Guidance
- Revenue funding: payments to academies
- Guidance
- Academy national non-domestic rates (NNDR) claims
- Guidance
Academies risk protection arrangement (RPA)
Academies compliance
Information to help academies comply with other aspects of their funding agreements. Reports, letters and notices to improve are in a separate collection.
- Academy trusts: provide or update governance contact information
- Guidance
- Academy admissions
- Guidance
- Setting up an academies complaints procedure
- Guidance
- Academies: making significant changes or closure by agreement
- Guidance
- Enhanced DBS disclosure checks for chairs of academy trusts
- Guidance
New academies information
This section contains information for new academies to help them understand the role of Education Funding Agency and what is expected from academies.
- Academies: information for new academies
- Guidance
- Academies land and buildings valuation
- Guidance
- Academy trusts: information for new trusts
- Guidance
- Academies financial management and governance self-assessment
- Guidance
Academies capital funding
Information about capital funding including the Condition Improvement Fund (CIF).
- Capital funding for multi-academy trusts (MATs)
- Guidance
- Condition Improvement Fund
- Guidance
- Academy property transactions
- Guidance
