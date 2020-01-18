Findings from research with learners regarding the period product scheme.

Documents

Period product scheme: the learner perspective

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-073-7, DFE-RR 963PDF, 330KB, 32 pages

Details

This research aimed to ensure that the perspectives of learners who have periods were considered when issuing guidance to education organisations on the period product scheme.

Topics covered in this research include:

Advertisement

Period products scheme: impact assessment
Resources
Analysis of the potential impact of proposals, set out in the period p
Period products in schools and colleges
Resources
Guidance for schools and post-16 education organisations in England on
Free period products for all schools and colleges
Resources
Free period products are to be made available to all schools and colle

  • participants’ awareness of and opinions on the period product scheme
  • current issues faced by participants when dealing with periods in their education organisations
  • how participants access period products while at their education organisation
  • participants’ opinions of different approaches to making period products available to learners
  • participants’ perspectives on how education organisations can communicate with their learners about periods and the period product scheme
Published 18 January 2020