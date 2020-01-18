Period product scheme: the learner perspective

Findings from research with learners regarding the period product scheme.

This research aimed to ensure that the perspectives of learners who have periods were considered when issuing guidance to education organisations on the period product scheme.

Topics covered in this research include:

participants’ awareness of and opinions on the period product scheme

current issues faced by participants when dealing with periods in their education organisations

how participants access period products while at their education organisation

participants’ opinions of different approaches to making period products available to learners

participants’ perspectives on how education organisations can communicate with their learners about periods and the period product scheme