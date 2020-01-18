Findings from research with learners regarding the period product scheme.
Period product scheme: the learner perspective
This research aimed to ensure that the perspectives of learners who have periods were considered when issuing guidance to education organisations on the period product scheme.
Topics covered in this research include:
- participants’ awareness of and opinions on the period product scheme
- current issues faced by participants when dealing with periods in their education organisations
- how participants access period products while at their education organisation
- participants’ opinions of different approaches to making period products available to learners
- participants’ perspectives on how education organisations can communicate with their learners about periods and the period product scheme